MoviePass is getting another chance. It’s been three years since the subscription theatergoing service was liquidated in bankruptcy, but over Labor Day weekend it will return just in time for the fall movie season. Starting August 25, with a waitlist posted at 9 a.m. ET, cinephiles can sign up for the beta version of the new model. The waitlist will only be open for five days, with free registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants will be notified on Labor Day if they’re accepted for one of three subscription price tiers, with $10, $20, and $30 options. Each subscription option provides credits to...

MOVIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO