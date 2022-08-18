Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash

(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition.

According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other lane and sideswiped the Cadillac shortly before 2:30 a.m. on July 23.

Both vehicles pulled off onto the right shoulder at mile marker 242 and Page reportedly went to check for any injuries in the other vehicle.

However, as the driver of the Cadillac — identified by officials as 43-year-old Thomas W. Page of Gretna — was standing on the shoulder, the Mercedes hit the firefighter while leaving the scene, knocking him into the eastbound travel lane.

Police told WFXR News on July 28 that Page was brought to Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, but the Town of Hurt — where Page works as a member of the volunteer fire department — said on July 23 that he was in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Virginia State Police say their investigation resulted in them finding the Mercedes and the driver in Newport News on July 23. Valerie N. Gregg, 40, of Newport News was then charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash.

Then, on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department announced that Page’s wife says he is alert, able to follow commands, and even able to stand up with help from his therapist.

“Thank you all for your support and prayers!” the department wrote on Facebook.

Hurt firefighters also invite community members to their “Fundraising Dine-In or To-Go” at Lynchburg Texas Roadhouse from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. If you tell your server your are dining to donate, the restaurant will reportedly donate 10% of the total food purchases to Page and his family.

