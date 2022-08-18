HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman knows it will be an adjustment when the traffic light at 30th and Lucille is taken down later this month. "We want everyone to be very cautious, especially at drop off time and dismissal time at Prairie Hills," Couchman said. "If you're traveling along that road during those hours, if you can find an alternative route to work, to free up any congestion, that wouldn't be needed, it might be a good idea until we can get that traffic flow pattern started again."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO