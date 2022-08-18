ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Reno Co. Commission will go over water agreement with KDHE

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will go over a consent agreement that could be the first step in providing water to the Yoder Rural Water District 101. During Tuesday’s meeting the board will go over the consent agreement with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The city of Hutchinson is considering selling water to the small rural water district after several attempts to rid the area of high nitrate levels in the water failed to produce the necessary results. The water district located north of Yoder has been out of compliance for nitrate levels for more than a year.
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 2000s

Hutchinson and Reno County celebrated 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of Hutchinson and Reno County, we want...
Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
Solar panel zoning to be discussed by city planning Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The temporary planning contractor for the City of Hutchinson, Matt Williams, AICP from PEC will meet with the Planning Commission on Tuesday and talk to them about several subjects, including solar panels. Looking at the current regulations, they say that no solar panel shall be constructed...
USD 308 BOE approves kitchen upgrades Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education approved an upgrade to the kitchen equipment in classroom G110 at Hutchinson High School on Monday (August 22, 2022). Several classes are taught at HHS that utilize the kitchen space within the G110 space, including Communication Social Skills, Functional Skills, and Modified classes that teach life skills to students. The purpose of the upgrade will be to make the area accessible to students with physical and/or cognitive disabilities. The upgrade will be fashioned like a home, to equip students with the necessary skills to live independently after high school.
Couchman: Be 'very patient' during dropoff and pickup at PHMS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman knows it will be an adjustment when the traffic light at 30th and Lucille is taken down later this month. "We want everyone to be very cautious, especially at drop off time and dismissal time at Prairie Hills," Couchman said. "If you're traveling along that road during those hours, if you can find an alternative route to work, to free up any congestion, that wouldn't be needed, it might be a good idea until we can get that traffic flow pattern started again."
New drug testing business opens on Main Street in Great Bend

A new drug testing business has opened on Main Street in Great Bend. Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner already own and operate Good Times Roll Limousine & Party Services. Needing a drug test to keep up with Department of Transportation (DOT) standards, they were familiar with the line of work. Now they own D & A Testing Pros LLC at 1702 Main Street in Great Bend.
Hutchinson issued water system violation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson began sending out notices to water customers informing them of a Ground Water rule violation that happened earlier in the summer. The violation was caused by a chlorine feeder failure that resulted in chlorine not being added to the city’s water supply. Once the operator responded to the alarm, flow was reduced to the contact basin to increase contact time, and another feeder was started. Proper chlorine levels were restored in four hours and 15 minutes.
Driver dead after Kingman Co. head-on semi crash

KINGMAN Kan. —One person died in an accident early Monday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 72-year-old Marcus W. Craven, of Pueblo, Colorado was eastbound on U.S. when his semi crossed the center line and struck a westbound semi driven by 61-year-old Johnnie Randall Jones, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, head-on.
Politics
Car seat day coming up Sept. 1

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department is holding a car seat day Thursday, September 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at their office at 209 East 2nd in Hutchinson. Local car seat technicians will be available to help properly fit your car seat in your vehicle and teach you how to make sure it is properly installed to keep your little ones safe.
Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the recount canvass of the Kansas abortion amendment vote, the Sedgwick County Election Office found that the outcome of the primary election did not change. In a press conference, it was announced that the ‘no’ votes still won over ‘yes’ for the Value Them Both...
