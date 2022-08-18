ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leitchfield, KY

KY Transportation Cabinet: ‘Timeline’ of delayed Beehive Curve construction project ‘currently not available’

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has released information regarding the stalled road improvement project on KY Hwy 62 between Leitchfield and Clarkson. The wide-ranging KYTC project to essentially straighten what is popularly known as the Beehive Curve began in the spring but suddenly stopped in early summer. During a Grayson...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Caneyville man injured in Breckinridge Co. crash

A Caneyville man has been injured in a car crash in Breckinridge County. Monday morning at approximately 9:00, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, McDaniels Fire Department and Breck Central EMS responded to the accident in the 3000 block of Hwy 737 near Peter Cave, according to a report by WXBC.com.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Breckinridge Co. company expanding, adding nearly 80 new jobs

A Breckinridge County company is investing nearly $3.5 million to expand its facility and create nearly 80 new jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday that Atlas Machine & Supply, Inc. will construct a new 32,500-square-foot facility on 10 acres in Hardinburg’s Breckinridge County Industrial Park. The facility will...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY

