Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
KY Transportation Cabinet: ‘Timeline’ of delayed Beehive Curve construction project ‘currently not available’
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has released information regarding the stalled road improvement project on KY Hwy 62 between Leitchfield and Clarkson. The wide-ranging KYTC project to essentially straighten what is popularly known as the Beehive Curve began in the spring but suddenly stopped in early summer. During a Grayson...
k105.com
Caneyville man injured in Breckinridge Co. crash
A Caneyville man has been injured in a car crash in Breckinridge County. Monday morning at approximately 9:00, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, McDaniels Fire Department and Breck Central EMS responded to the accident in the 3000 block of Hwy 737 near Peter Cave, according to a report by WXBC.com.
k105.com
Local eastern Kentucky flood relief effort a ‘huge success.’ Over 20,000 lbs of supplies, more than $12,000 donated.
The organizers of Saturday’s eastern Kentucky flood relief effort were thrilled with the number of supplies donated as well as the amount of money given to the local endeavor. According to the event organizers, Fred and Carrie Norder, of Falls of Rough, and Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, between...
k105.com
Leitchfield police involved in standoff with man in Quail Run subdivision
There was a large police presence in the Quail Run subdivision beginning late Sunday afternoon as the Leitchfield Police Department was involved in a three hour standoff in the densely residential neighborhood. At approximately 5:00 Sunday afternoon, police were dispatched to a home on Nancy Drive on the report of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. company expanding, adding nearly 80 new jobs
A Breckinridge County company is investing nearly $3.5 million to expand its facility and create nearly 80 new jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday that Atlas Machine & Supply, Inc. will construct a new 32,500-square-foot facility on 10 acres in Hardinburg’s Breckinridge County Industrial Park. The facility will...
k105.com
Leitchfield man gets second DUI since March, threatens to kill two officers
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after receiving his second in less than six months and threatening to kill two officers. Friday night at approximately 9:40, Grayson County Dispatch informed officers of a reckless driving complaint on an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe in the 3000 block of Owensboro Road near Ray Priddy Road.
Comments / 0