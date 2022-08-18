ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, CA

Ramona Wildlife Center prepares 3 orphaned bear cubs for new life

By Krista Summerville
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWEel_0hMOhJga00

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — The three orphaned black bear cubs , transferred to San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center for rehabilitation about a month ago, have passed their health exam.

The first two cubs -- who arrived July 9 and 12 -- are siblings around six months old.

According to Fish and Wildlife, they became orphaned after their mother, who was conditioned to seek food from humans, was killed by a person while attempting to break into a cabin in Valley of the Falls.

The third, unrelated cub arrived on July 15. The cub's mother is believed to have been hit by a car near Lake Arrowhead.

“The single female cub, who is actually much bigger than the two siblings, was rather shy and quiet in the beginning,” said Dr. Jon Enyart, Senior Director of Project Wildlife. “It took some time for the brother and sister to invite her into their family, but now they do everything together.”

The Wildlife team kept the cubs separate for 48 hours, before placing them together in an indoor and outdoor enclosure.

"The move outdoors is significant in the cubs’ preparation to return to the wild, because they are given access to trees, shrubs and natural substrate. They also get acclimated to the weather," said SDHS.

On August 4, the Project Wildlife veterinary team anesthetized all three bears for their first physical exam, which included blood work, radiographs, a dental check, and ameasuring their paw pads, body length and width, SDHS said.

The bears were also microchipped. The veterinary team found all three bears were in excellent health. After they woke up, the bear cubs were moved to a full outside enclosure for the first time.

The Project Wildlife team works to reduce human contact with the cubs, to reduce their risk of habitation or food conditioning, and increase their chance of survival in the wild.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Ramona, CA
City
Lake Arrowhead, CA
Ramona, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Coast News

Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event

CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Ramona Wildlife Center#Fish And Wildlife#Project Wildlife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times of San Diego

Body of Female Found by Firefighters in Brush Fire at Mission Bay Park

The discovery of a body at the site of a suspicious predawn brush fire in Mission Bay Park prompted a homicide investigation Thursday. Firefighters found the burned body, believed to be that of a young woman or teenage girl, at about 3 a.m while extinguishing the hillside blaze near a parking lot north of Friars Road and west of Napa Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy