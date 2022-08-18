Read full article on original website
BULLDOGS KICKOFF 100TH SEASON WITH SHUTOUT WIN OVER HARRISON CO.
Cynthiana, Ky — In it’s 100th season of football the Lawrence Co. Bulldogs ( 1-0 ) started it off with a bang in a 36-0 victory over Harrison Co. ( 0-1 ) Friday night. Junior Ryan Marcum put the Dawgs on the scoreboard with a 2 yard touchdown run and Logan Southers added the PAT with 2:11 left in the first period.
Lawrence County Youth Football League’s 2022 season is underway
Last week, the Bulldogs traveled to Barboursville for their first scrimmage games. This week, Huntington came to Louisa for their last scrimmage games before regular season starts next week. Lawrence County Youth Football Schedule:. 08/27- @ D.C. 09/3- Vinson HOME. 09/10- OFF week- Septemberfest 09/17- Wayne HOME. 09/24- @ Buffalo-Wayne.
Lawrence County Middle School Bulldogs Begin the Season with a Bang
LOUISA, KY — The LC Middle School Football team traveled to Hazard on Saturday evening to face off with the Perry County Commodores. The Bulldogs won the game 38-6. Within the first quarter of the game the Dawgs led 32-0 and achieved the “running clock”. The passing...
Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Grief counselors were busy at a central Kentucky middle school Monday. Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12. The loss is being felt all over the Mercer County...
Kentucky to lose veteran defender to suspension for season opener, per report
Jordan Wright is expected to join Chris Rodriguez as Kentucky players who are suspended for the season opener against Miami-Ohio. Wright has played in 42 career games with 12 starts, and 106 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 6 quarterback hurries. Last year, he appeared in 9 games, including 7 starts.
Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Where Kentucky recruits stand in updated 247 Sports rankings
With AAU done for the summer, the senior season for class of 2023 basketball prospects is only a few short months away. National recruiting services are beginning to roll out their updated player rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats commits and recruits are stacking up to potentially enter ‘greatest class of all time’ territory.
Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Karl Shannon entertained country music audiences for more than 50 years. “I’ve met pretty much anyone and everyone in country music,” Shannon told WKYT in May. “Loretta Lynn...tons of people. Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire. There’s Billy Ray. I’m a good friend of...
Tyrese Maxey holds basketball camp in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tyrese Maxey was the star on Kentucky’s 2020 basketball team that had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Himself, Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and company could have made some noise in the NCAA tournament, a thought that still haunts Big Blue Nation.
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
BOZICH | Vibe around Kentucky football terrific — except for Chris Rodriguez situation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The vibe around Mark Stoops and his University of Kentucky football team has been terrific. Vibrant. Energizing. Inspiring. Dynamic. You get the picture. Not only are the Wildcats ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll for only the fifth time in program history, they’re a consensus Top 25 team, cracking the Top 25 in nearly every ranking.
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
RIVERBEND ROAD TO MILLARD SCHOOL IS NOW OFFICIAL SCHOOL ZONE, CHIEF SAYS
August 22, 2022 , NEW SCHOOL ZONE – Riverbend Road at the intersection for The Millard School has been approved the City of Louisa and Lawrence County for a school zone area. New signage has been put in place which designate the times from 7:15am till 8:15am and 2:30pm...
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
MARTIN COUNTY MAN ARRESTED ON TOP ASSAULT CHARGE FOR SHOOTING LAST WEEK
SUSPECT SAID HE OPENED OPENED FIRE ON VICTIM IN SELF DEFENSE, BUT SECURITY VIDEO, WITNESSES SAY THAT IS NOT THE CASE;. SHOOTING VICTIM GETS ARRESTED FOUR DAYS LATER ON VIOLATING EPO WARRANT AND OUT OF STATE FUGITIVE WARRANT; AND NOW IN THE SAME JAIL WITH THE MAN WHO SHOT HIM!
Zoneton firefighters donate truck to eastern Kentucky fire department
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — For Zoneton Fire Protection District Chief Kevin Moulton, there was no hesitation in looking for a way to help fire departments affected by last month’s historic floods. What You Need To Know. Zoneton Fire Protection District has donated one of its trucks to a department...
Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
Lexington favorite Sav's Restaurant closing after 14 years due to pandemic challenges
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After 14 years of serving West African cuisine in Lexington, Sav’s Restaurant is closing its doors because of issues related to the pandemic. The restaurant serves favorites like Fufu, lamb ragu and Cornish hens. But due to pandemic challenges like employee shortages and inflation, they will close their doors this Saturday.
