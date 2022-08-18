Read full article on original website
9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit
Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Detroit Jazz Festival is live once again
Today on Music Monday, we celebrate a Detroit tradition that has returned to downtown Detroit after being virtual for the past two years. It’s the Detroit Jazz Festival, presented by Rocket Mortgage, and it’s one of the world’s largest free jazz shows. Chris Collins appeared on “Live...
Detroit News
Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks
There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
Heat, humidity returning for Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Looks like a slight warm up ahead for metro Detroit. Tuesday will bring party cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. Things heat up just a touch on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday night into early Thursday morning looks to be our best shot at a few showers.
Ouch! Multiple Kids Hurt After Giant Slide Launches Them Into The Air
One of the best things about being a kid is having someone take you to the park and getting to climb up and then ride down the slide. That is unless it's a metal slide on a hot day, then it feels like a torture device. The giant slide at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Data: A look at Detroit’s rainiest, driest months, years between 1970-2020
DETROIT – Rain, rain, go away ... then come right back, because it’s only August and you’re nowhere near finished yet. August can be a particularly rainy month, especially for regions swept up in hurricane season. Here in Michigan, August is pretty rainy, but it’s not quite the wettest month.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Heading to the 80s
We are still waiting for the last bits of cloud cover to exit the area mainly on the east side and into Canada this Tuesday morning. Most of Metro Detroit has already cleared and cooled nicely with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s as you head out for that walk with the dog. We will see some spotty or patchy fog in the usual spots this morning so please be a little extra careful in those rural and hilly areas. Other than that, it’s totally dry as you hit the road heading anywhere and everywhere.
Hazel Park hosts 10th annual art fair this weekend
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – Hazel Park’s annual art fair is returning this weekend. Art lovers can experience over 100 artists, crafters and food vendors on August 27 and 28. The fair is a free event. 13 bands are set to perform on the fair’s main stage. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.
ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Twenty One Pilots bring the hype to Detroit on ‘The Icy Tour’
DETROIT – Twenty One Pilots did not hold anything back at their show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday. The Icy Tour is promoting the duo’s 2021 album, “Scaled and Icy.” Peter McPoland opened for them. This was only their second stop on their...
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
Few showers expected throughout Metro Detroit Monday evening
There are a few low clouds producing patchy fog and spotty drizzle here and there, especially for east siders into Canada. Temperatures start in the middle 60s with mostly dry conditions for most of Metro Detroit. Some of us sitting east of I-75 are seeing more clouds and some light...
MetroTimes
You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says
By now, you’ve probably seen the hilarious and concerning video of kids speeding down Belle Isle’s giant slide as its humps send them flying. We’re sorry if anyone was harmed, but the viral Facebook video leaves us laughing to the point of tears every time we see it.
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
nowdecatur.com
Kenny Chesney Taps Uncle Kracker For Detroit Show
Kenny Chesney performed for just under two hours when he took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (August 20th) for nearly 50,000 fans. He also surprised the crowd with an appearance by Uncle Kracker. Fans went crazy as Kracker took the second verse of their six-week Number One hit, “When The Sun Goes Down,” followed up by Uncle Kracker's hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”
Belle Isle has 2 eventful days: Sea creatures, scary slides and more
Belle Isle, island jewel of Detroit, is bursting with life as new attractions speckle the park. This summer, a giant slide returns, a public garden opens, and an eight-legged friend moves into the aquarium. The popular destination was taken over as a state park by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in 2014 after Detroit entered bankruptcy. It is making a comeback after neglect while the city was suffering financial woes. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: Everything you need to know
DETROIT – On Saturday, get ready for a Michigan end-of-summer tradition. Tens of thousands of cars will ride down M-1 in a celebration of classic and muscle car culture. Over 1.5 million vintage enthusiasts from around the world attend the annual procession as cars honk and drive down Woodward Ave.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dexter Cider Mill opening for fall season on Aug. 26
DEXTER, Mich. – Cue the smell of fresh, old fashioned doughnuts wafting through the air. The Dexter Cider Mill is opening for the fall season on Friday and will be selling its signature cider, cider slushies, cider doughnuts, caramel apples, pies, apple nut bread and more. Open since 1886,...
