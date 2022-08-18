ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit

Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

The Detroit Jazz Festival is live once again

Today on Music Monday, we celebrate a Detroit tradition that has returned to downtown Detroit after being virtual for the past two years. It’s the Detroit Jazz Festival, presented by Rocket Mortgage, and it’s one of the world’s largest free jazz shows. Chris Collins appeared on “Live...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks

There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Heat, humidity returning for Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Looks like a slight warm up ahead for metro Detroit. Tuesday will bring party cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. Things heat up just a touch on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday night into early Thursday morning looks to be our best shot at a few showers.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Data: A look at Detroit’s rainiest, driest months, years between 1970-2020

DETROIT – Rain, rain, go away ... then come right back, because it’s only August and you’re nowhere near finished yet. August can be a particularly rainy month, especially for regions swept up in hurricane season. Here in Michigan, August is pretty rainy, but it’s not quite the wettest month.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Heading to the 80s

We are still waiting for the last bits of cloud cover to exit the area mainly on the east side and into Canada this Tuesday morning. Most of Metro Detroit has already cleared and cooled nicely with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s as you head out for that walk with the dog. We will see some spotty or patchy fog in the usual spots this morning so please be a little extra careful in those rural and hilly areas. Other than that, it’s totally dry as you hit the road heading anywhere and everywhere.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Sonu Sood
Person
Nimrat Kaur
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hazel Park hosts 10th annual art fair this weekend

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – Hazel Park’s annual art fair is returning this weekend. Art lovers can experience over 100 artists, crafters and food vendors on August 27 and 28. The fair is a free event. 13 bands are set to perform on the fair’s main stage. The...
HAZEL PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.

ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Twenty One Pilots bring the hype to Detroit on ‘The Icy Tour’

DETROIT – Twenty One Pilots did not hold anything back at their show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday. The Icy Tour is promoting the duo’s 2021 album, “Scaled and Icy.” Peter McPoland opened for them. This was only their second stop on their...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Gardening Tips#Metro Detroit#Arts Festival#Arts And Crafts#Ford Field#Armada Fair#Debuck S Farm
ClickOnDetroit.com

Few showers expected throughout Metro Detroit Monday evening

There are a few low clouds producing patchy fog and spotty drizzle here and there, especially for east siders into Canada. Temperatures start in the middle 60s with mostly dry conditions for most of Metro Detroit. Some of us sitting east of I-75 are seeing more clouds and some light...
ENVIRONMENT
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
nowdecatur.com

Kenny Chesney Taps Uncle Kracker For Detroit Show

Kenny Chesney performed for just under two hours when he took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (August 20th) for nearly 50,000 fans. He also surprised the crowd with an appearance by Uncle Kracker. Fans went crazy as Kracker took the second verse of their six-week Number One hit, “When The Sun Goes Down,” followed up by Uncle Kracker's hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
India
The Detroit Free Press

Belle Isle has 2 eventful days: Sea creatures, scary slides and more

Belle Isle, island jewel of Detroit, is bursting with life as new attractions speckle the park. This summer, a giant slide returns, a public garden opens, and an eight-legged friend moves into the aquarium.  The popular destination was taken over as a state park by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in 2014 after Detroit entered bankruptcy. It is making a comeback after neglect while the city was suffering financial woes. ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: Everything you need to know

DETROIT – On Saturday, get ready for a Michigan end-of-summer tradition. Tens of thousands of cars will ride down M-1 in a celebration of classic and muscle car culture. Over 1.5 million vintage enthusiasts from around the world attend the annual procession as cars honk and drive down Woodward Ave.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dexter Cider Mill opening for fall season on Aug. 26

DEXTER, Mich. – Cue the smell of fresh, old fashioned doughnuts wafting through the air. The Dexter Cider Mill is opening for the fall season on Friday and will be selling its signature cider, cider slushies, cider doughnuts, caramel apples, pies, apple nut bread and more. Open since 1886,...
DEXTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy