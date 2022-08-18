We are still waiting for the last bits of cloud cover to exit the area mainly on the east side and into Canada this Tuesday morning. Most of Metro Detroit has already cleared and cooled nicely with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s as you head out for that walk with the dog. We will see some spotty or patchy fog in the usual spots this morning so please be a little extra careful in those rural and hilly areas. Other than that, it’s totally dry as you hit the road heading anywhere and everywhere.

