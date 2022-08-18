Read full article on original website
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
Free legal assistance available for Kentucky flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties who were affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding. Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the KBA Young Lawyers Section...
Ironton mayor arrested for OVI
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II was arrested over the weekend for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper pulled Cramblit over at 1:02 a.m. Saturday. The trooper was going west on South Fourth Street when he saw a...
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
Mayor arrested for operating a vehicle impaired
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A public official in charge of leading a community and city was arrested during the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit on Saturday for operating a vehicle under the influence. Troopers initiated a traffic stop after they said Cramblit failed to...
MARTIN COUNTY MAN ARRESTED ON TOP ASSAULT CHARGE FOR SHOOTING LAST WEEK
SUSPECT SAID HE OPENED OPENED FIRE ON VICTIM IN SELF DEFENSE, BUT SECURITY VIDEO, WITNESSES SAY THAT IS NOT THE CASE;. SHOOTING VICTIM GETS ARRESTED FOUR DAYS LATER ON VIOLATING EPO WARRANT AND OUT OF STATE FUGITIVE WARRANT; AND NOW IN THE SAME JAIL WITH THE MAN WHO SHOT HIM!
Ashland, KY USA
My husband and I had just finished our workout at Planet Fitness and were coming to eat at Bob Evans for lunch. This heart brightened my day because I’ve been struggling a bit with motivation lately. Thank you! The hearts new home is going to be my office. 🥰☺️
COMMONWEALTH’S ATTORNEY TELLS WHY NO INFORMATION ON PEACH ORCHARD FATAL SHOOTING
LAWRENCE COUNTY — A mysterious fatal shooting in the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County on August 16 has sent rumors swirling and put Facebook on overtime because of the lack of details about the incident from police and the state attorney. It appears as though there are no witnesses to the actual shooting.
Police arrest woman on kidnapping charges
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A New Boston woman was arrested Sunday after police said she attempted to kidnap two children. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police responded to a call where two children, ages 7 and 10, said they were walking home from a bowling alley on 17th Street when a woman approached them.
Lawrence County Youth Football League’s 2022 season is underway
Last week, the Bulldogs traveled to Barboursville for their first scrimmage games. This week, Huntington came to Louisa for their last scrimmage games before regular season starts next week. Lawrence County Youth Football Schedule:. 08/27- @ D.C. 09/3- Vinson HOME. 09/10- OFF week- Septemberfest 09/17- Wayne HOME. 09/24- @ Buffalo-Wayne.
Neighbors: Woman’s body found in freezer in West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–The body of a Cross Lanes, West Virginia woman was discovered in a backyard freezer on Friday, according to multiple witnesses on the scene. Neighbors said that the padlocked freezer was placed against a fence in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. They say police arrived in large numbers on Friday and removed a woman’s body from the freezer.
West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”
Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
‘I won’t hurt you’: Woman arrested for kidnapping in Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)— A woman is in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Southeast Ohio. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that two young children, ages 7 and 10, were approached by a woman as they were walking home on the 2300 block of 17th St. in Portsmouth on Sunday. The children told deputies […]
RIVERBEND ROAD TO MILLARD SCHOOL IS NOW OFFICIAL SCHOOL ZONE, CHIEF SAYS
August 22, 2022 , NEW SCHOOL ZONE – Riverbend Road at the intersection for The Millard School has been approved the City of Louisa and Lawrence County for a school zone area. New signage has been put in place which designate the times from 7:15am till 8:15am and 2:30pm...
Missing child found safe in New Boston
NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
How to help Kentucky flood victims
Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky killed at least 38 people and the community is struggling to survive the aftermath which destroyed houses and businesses.
11-year-old struck by vehicle in Grayson, Kentucky
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – An 11-year-old was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carter County, Kentucky. According to the Grayson Police Department, the incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 while the child was crossing the street in the 300 block of West Main Street. Police say the extent of the child’s […]
