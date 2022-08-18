SUSPECT SAID HE OPENED OPENED FIRE ON VICTIM IN SELF DEFENSE, BUT SECURITY VIDEO, WITNESSES SAY THAT IS NOT THE CASE;. SHOOTING VICTIM GETS ARRESTED FOUR DAYS LATER ON VIOLATING EPO WARRANT AND OUT OF STATE FUGITIVE WARRANT; AND NOW IN THE SAME JAIL WITH THE MAN WHO SHOT HIM!

MARTIN COUNTY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO