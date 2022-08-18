Read full article on original website
Buffalo Police: 30-year-old woman shot, killed on Berkshire Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Monday morning on Berkshire Avenue. Around 12:30 a.m., police say they responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, detectives discovered a 30-year-old Buffalo woman had been shot.
Police say it was a "marijuana deal gone bad" that led to killing of 16-year-old girl
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emily Keiper, 16, of Niagara Falls was killed on Friday while in a car on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo. Police say she was in a car with a friend that was the subject of a robbery in a "marijuana deal gone bad." Buffalo Police say Emily...
Buffalo Police: 46-year-old man killed in Butler Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night. Detectives say a 46-year-old man was shot in the first block of Butler Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. The man, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was later declared dead.
Identity confirmed in Elmer Avenue shooting death of 16-year-old girl
The victim in an Elmer Avenue fatal shooting has been confirmed to be 16-year-old Emily Keiper, a teenager who was entering her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.
Community leaders respond to news of 16-year-old Emily Keiper's death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two days after 16-year-old Emily Keiper of Niagara Falls was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia formally announced two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, are facing felony charges - including 2nd-degree murder and attempted robbery.
Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
Sheriff: Woman accused of driving drunk with 4 kids in truck
A Cheektowaga woman is facing a number of charges.
Investigation on 16-year-old's shooting death
A Niagara Falls family is continuing to mourn the loss of their 16-year-old daughter. Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to Keiper's death.
Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison
The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted for fourth degree arson, first degree reckless endangerment,...
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Olympic Avenue and Decker Street
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on Olympic Avenue and Decker Street.
Shooting on Butler Avenue leaves one man dead
A fatal shooting near the first block of Butler Avenue in Buffalo has left one 46-year-old man dead.
North County Law Enforcement Bust ATV Rider Following Police Pursuit
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old is accused of fleeing police on an ATV in northern Chautauqua County. Dunkirk Police reports the arrest of Abimael Muniz-Gonzalez, who was allegedly observed by officers driving his ATV on Maple Avenue near West Courtney Street last week on Tuesday, August 16.
Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street. The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Man in critical condition after assault in Town of Tonawanda
The incident occurred in the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court. Police said a 67-year-old man was located in the area with multiple stab wounds.
Family struck by tragic death of 2-year-old seeking traffic safety changes
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The death of 2-year-old Raelynn, from Wheatfield, is spurring her family to do the unimaginable and turn their heartache into action. Described as a lover of Minnie Mouse and trampolines, Raelynn died after a crash at the intersection of Sy Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard on May 24.
Buffalo police investigating fatal shooting on Elmer Avenue
Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after midnight on Elmer Avenue.
Tonawanda Police investigating Wednesday night stabbing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Police is investigating a stabbing on Wednesday and is asking for assistance. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court for a report of an assault. They located a 67-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was […]
NYSP: 2 killed in Thruway crash in Genesee County
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Two people have died following a crash on the I-90 on Sunday in Genesee County, according to New York State Police. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on the New York State Thruway blocking traffic in the west bound lane at the Slusser Road overpass in Pembroke.
