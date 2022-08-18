ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

2 On Your Side

Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
WKTV

Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison

The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
wnynewsnow.com

North County Law Enforcement Bust ATV Rider Following Police Pursuit

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old is accused of fleeing police on an ATV in northern Chautauqua County. Dunkirk Police reports the arrest of Abimael Muniz-Gonzalez, who was allegedly observed by officers driving his ATV on Maple Avenue near West Courtney Street last week on Tuesday, August 16.
2 On Your Side

Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street. The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to […]
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda Police investigating Wednesday night stabbing

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Police is investigating a stabbing on Wednesday and is asking for assistance. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court for a report of an assault. They located a 67-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was […]
