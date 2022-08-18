ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (8/18/22 – 8/21/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault

A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Fire at Casper Landfill

Early on Saturday morning, a wildland fire was reported on Amoco Road around 2:00 a.m. Casper Firefighters discovered a fire in the landfill. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
ENVIRONMENT
K2 Radio

Rollover Crash on the corner of Durbin and 15th Streets

There was an automobile crash on Friday sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to the Casper Police. One person was involved in the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The YMCA of Natrona County nearby...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

New Internet Provider Coming to Casper

A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
CASPER, WY
Public Safety
K2 Radio

City Councilman Shawn Johnson Resigns Due To Move from Ward II

Casper City Councilman Shawn Johnson, who represents Ward 2 in west Casper, announced he is resigning effective Monday, according to a news release. Johnson is moving and could not find a suitable residence for him and his family inside the ward. Because he won't be living in the ward, state...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats

Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock Celebrate GRAND OPENING of new building

The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock celebrated the grand opening of a new Club building for Glenrock’s youth on Thursday, August 18. The event was emceed by county commissioner Tony Lehner. Club youth Kaycee C. spoke of her excitement for the new Club. She said the Club provides a safe place for kids like her when parents are at work and on out-of-school days.
GLENROCK, WY
K2 Radio

Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights

While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years

Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication that the prehistoric fish may be reproducing in Georgia for the first time in a half-century. Polluted water and markets for caviar and fish meat had wiped the species out of the Coosa River in the 1970s. University of Georgia associate professor Marty Hamel says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources began reintroducing lake sturgeon 20 years ago, after the Clean Water Act cleaned up the river. It takes females 20 to 25 years to mature. So until the mature eggs turned up this year, nobody knew if sturgeon were surviving long enough to reproduce.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Whoa, Baby! Full House Superfan Competition, Casper

Hey all you Full House Fans out there! Good news... On September 22nd, fans will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Full House premiere!. This anniversary is especially poignant due to the tragic passing of Bog Saget earlier this year. To celebrate the 35th anniversary and to honor the...
CASPER, WY
