Scott Leber wins AHL award for outstanding coverage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eyewitness News’ Sports Director Scott Leber has been named the recipient of the American Hockey League’s James H. Ellery Memorial Award for the 2021-22 season.

The award, first presented in 1964, is presented annually in recognition of outstanding media coverage of the AHL.

“I’m honored to receive this award and honored to be recognized by the AHL, one of the greatest sports leagues in the world,” said Leber. “One of my biggest joys working in Rockford sports is covering the Rockford IceHogs. It’s a blast going to the games being surrounded by our enthusiastic and devoted fans. It’s fun going to practices and getting to know the coaches and the players. I’ve always found hockey players to be among the most down-to-earth athletes.”

Leber said he recognized the Rockford IceHogs importance to the city and remained committed to covering the team during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite safety precautions that were in place.

“The IceHogs organization has been tremendous to work with,” added Leber. “Their staff has always been great about providing those of us in the Rockford media with access to players and coaches and accommodating those of us who report on the team,” he said.

Leber joined WTVO-TV in 1989 was promoted to Sports Director in 1995.

He has covered include the World Series, the Super Bowl, The Indy 500, The NBA playoffs, the Stanley Cup Finals, the Orange Bowl, the Masters, and the U.S. Open Golf Tournament.

He has won multiple Silver Dome Awards from the Illinois Broadcasters Association for his sports coverage, and in 2021, Leber was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Leber’s Eyewitness News Sports Team reporter, Regan Holgate , is also an award winner this year, receiving the 2022 Lisa Byington award for”Most Outstanding Female Broadcaster in the Big Ten Network StudentU Program.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.