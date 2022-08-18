JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-14) New faces: Coach Doug Pederson, WR Christian Kirk, G Brandon Scherff, WR Zay Jones, TE Evan Engram, RB Snoop Connor, OLB Travon Walker, ILB Devin Lloyd, ILB Foye Oluokun, DE Foley Fatukasi, DE Arden Key, CB Darious Williams, C Luke Fortner. Key losses: LB Myles Jack, WR DJ Chark, LB Damien Wilson, G Andrew Norwell, G A.J. Cann, C Brandon Linder. Strengths: The Jaguars spent big in free agency for the second straight year, with much of the money going toward a much-needed defensive rebuild. Owner Shad Khan has committed more than $200 million — including $125 million guaranteed — the past two years to bring in six defensive starters who could help make Jacksonville one of the stingiest units in the league. Oluokun, Fatukasi and Williams join last year’s class that included CB Shaquill Griffin, FS Rayshawn Jenkins and DE Roy Robertson-Harris. GM Trent Baalke also spent significant draft capital on that side of the ball, selecting plug-and-play starters Travon Walker (edge), Devin Lloyd (linebacker), Andre Cisco (safety) and Tyson Campbell (cornerback) in the past two years. The results should yield an improved defense, quite possible the franchise’s best since 2018.

