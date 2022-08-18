Law enforcement seize guns and ammo from Riverside man

Law Enforcement in Riverside County took 54 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from an elderly man who was banned from possessing firearms, according to a press release from the California Attorney General's Office.

The man was not allowed to own guns because of problems with his mental health, according to Attorney General Rob Bonta. He was listed as "prohibited" under the Armed and Prohibited Persons System because of the mental health issue, the release says.

When agents from the California Department of Justice went to the home of the man and his spouse to see if they would give up the guns and ammo voluntarily, the senior couple refused to cooperate, according to the release.

The Department of Justice and Menifee Police Department then executed a search warrant at the home, and they found two AR-15 style assault rifles, two UZI assault weapons and 35 handguns. Additionally, law enforcement found 157 magazines and 2,200 rounds of ammo in the home.

Three of the guns were loaded and left in plain sight, so the man banned from owning guns could have easily used them, the release says.

Attorney General Bonta says it's one of his top priorities to keep communities safe by making sure people who are too dangerous to own guns do not have access to them.

“These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others — especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta says. "I implore Californians to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others to ensure those who can no longer responsibly possess a firearm do not have access to one. Please do not feel guilty or hesitant to reach out to local law enforcement for assistance should you need it.”

The attorney general's office pointed to a study that says nearly 33% of people who die from gun injuries in the United States are over the age of 50. Additionally, about 84% of gun deaths among older adults are suicides, while another 14% are homicides.

"Access to firearms can pose an increased danger to older persons with cognitive impairment such as dementia, as well as others around them, including family members and caregivers," the release says.

Around one in three people with dementia show combative behavior, and an estimate from a medical journal says by 2050, the number of people with dementia living in homes with guns will be around 12 million.