Riverside County, CA

Law enforcement seize guns and ammo from Riverside man

By Pat Mueller
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
Law Enforcement in Riverside County took 54 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from an elderly man who was banned from possessing firearms, according to a press release from the California Attorney General's Office.

The man was not allowed to own guns because of problems with his mental health, according to Attorney General Rob Bonta. He was listed as "prohibited" under the Armed and Prohibited Persons System because of the mental health issue, the release says.

When agents from the California Department of Justice went to the home of the man and his spouse to see if they would give up the guns and ammo voluntarily, the senior couple refused to cooperate, according to the release.

The Department of Justice and Menifee Police Department then executed a search warrant at the home, and they found two AR-15 style assault rifles, two UZI assault weapons and 35 handguns. Additionally, law enforcement found 157 magazines and 2,200 rounds of ammo in the home.

Three of the guns were loaded and left in plain sight, so the man banned from owning guns could have easily used them, the release says.

Attorney General Bonta says it's one of his top priorities to keep communities safe by making sure people who are too dangerous to own guns do not have access to them.

“These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others — especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta says. "I implore Californians to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others to ensure those who can no longer responsibly possess a firearm do not have access to one. Please do not feel guilty or hesitant to reach out to local law enforcement for assistance should you need it.”

The attorney general's office pointed to a study that says nearly 33% of people who die from gun injuries in the United States are over the age of 50. Additionally, about 84% of gun deaths among older adults are suicides, while another 14% are homicides.

"Access to firearms can pose an increased danger to older persons with cognitive impairment such as dementia, as well as others around them, including family members and caregivers," the release says.

Around one in three people with dementia show combative behavior, and an estimate from a medical journal says by 2050, the number of people with dementia living in homes with guns will be around 12 million.

Comments

Roger Smith
4d ago

So they stole over 10,000 dollars worth of his property from him. The article failed to explain anything about what his mental health debilitation even meant. Did he under go a mental health screening that ruled him criminally insane? Or was this a "red flag" call from his butthurt neighbor? This sounds like a criminally unconstitutional gun grab.

25
25
SoCalMexAmer
4d ago

If the Government wants his guns, he should be reimbursed at a fair value for each of his firearms. If not, return them back to the man.

12
12
Chris Skinner
4d ago

The Law enforcement agencies and these News outlets need a check up from the neck up. AR15 RIFLES are NOT ASSAULT weapons. AR stands for Armilite Rifle. Not assault rifle or assault weapon. The right to bear arms is our God given rights and SHALL not be infringed. Did this man Threaten anyone or cause harm to anyone? Was the man accused of committing a crime? Was he deemed mentally unstable by a Doctor. I don't care what this News report says. Prove it.

5
5
Related
Canyon News

28 Violent Gang Members Arrested

WOODLAND HILLS—On August 18, the United States Department of Justice announced the arrest of 28 members of the Eastside Playboys gang, who have a connection to the Mexican Mafia. At least 10 other gang-related suspects are still at large. According to a press release from the DOJ, the Eastside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Five arrested after series of drive-by splatter ball gun shootings, possibly related to recent TikTok trend

Two young adults and three teens were arrested following a series of drive-by shootings with water gel guns in Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon. The Banning Police Department, Beaumont Police Department, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department all recently received reports of several subjects shooting from a vehicle. Several victims reported being shot at with possible BB The post Five arrested after series of drive-by splatter ball gun shootings, possibly related to recent TikTok trend appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
CBS LA

Dozens of guns, including 2 UZI assault weapons, seized from Riverside County home

Dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from  a Riverside County home where a person prohibited from having firearms was living, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office announced Thursday.One of the two seniors living at the home is listed in the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System due to a mental health-based prohibition and was required by law to give up any firearms magazines, and ammunition. "These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others – especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta said in a statement.When state...
viewpointsonline.org

EDITORIAL: Riverside Sheriff falsely accuses Ward 2 Councilmember

Aimed at Ward 2 Riverside City Councilmember Clarissa Cervantes, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco accused Cervantes of supporting vandalism by protestors to the county courthouse. Bianco posted his accusation on Facebook, implying that the councilmember had attended the abortion rights protest at the Riverside County Superior Court. Cervantes responded to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Man charged with providing deadly dose of fentanyl

A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thesfnews.com

Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Goes Free

SAN FRANCISCO—On August 16, at around 3:00 a.m. a person tried stealing a catalytic converter from a stolen vehicle. A resident by the name Morgan Heller of who lives near 24th and Anza, where the incident took place, awoke to loud sounds of drilling on that Tuesday morning. She called the police and reported what she believed to be a catalytic converter theft transpiring.
ANZA, CA
