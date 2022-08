TALLADEGA, Ala. – The Talladega County Commission will meet Monday night, Aug. 22, at 6:00 p.m. with a work session held prior to the meeting at 5:00 p.m. 1. Approve Minutes from Aug. 8, 2022. 2. Approve proposed plan for redistricting of district boundaries. 3. Approve alcohol license application.

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO