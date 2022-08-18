Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
dmagazine.com
What $10 Million Will Buy You in Dallas Real Estate
This tri-story home includes three living areas, a sophisticated kitchen, and an infinity edge pool. The lower level is perfect for entertaining, featuring a large wine room, billiards area, media lounge, and exercise room. Chris Kimbrough for Compass RE Texas, LLC. $9,995,000, 10333 Woodford Dr., Preston Hollow. 6 bedrooms |...
Thrillist
How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars
We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
Dallas Observer
'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell
By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Flower Mound Mansion Is Full of Opulent Imported Details
If you looked up the definition of opulence in the dictionary, you’d see a picture of 1904 Bayshore Drive staring back at you. Along with a $100k+ stove, front doors imported from Italy, and dozens more luxury details like so. Located in the ultra-exclusive The Landing in Flower Mound,...
'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning. "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
dallasexpress.com
Is the Housing Market Going Down?
Let’s check out the Texas housing data for Q2 from 2019-2022. 2019 = 101,896 homes sold / average days on market 88. 2020 = 91,970 homes sold / average days on market 93. 2021 = 114,772 homes sold / average days on market 71. 2022 = 108,390 homes sold...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Getting a New Burger and Brisket Restaurant Near TCU — Jon’s Grille is Almost Here
The neon signage has been installed at the new Jon's Grille along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Jon’s Grille is in the hiring and training stages now, prepping for its September 9 opening. Chef Jon Bonnell’s newest restaurant will be a welcome addition to the Fort Worth food scene, planted near the TCU campus. The craft burger joint will bring ranch-to-table cuisine, promising burgers, brisket, cocktails and, of course, a tap wall of beer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Observer
Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above
Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire
Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
WFAA
Rent increases across north Texas
Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opens new location in Plano
White cheddar mashed potatoes with butter-poached lobster is among the dishes patrons will have the chance to order at Eddie V's Prime Seafood. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opened its new location Aug. 18 at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in Plano.
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings
Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash. City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.
More than a foot of rain in Dallas area, major flooding ongoing
A train of rain has been drenching North Texas since Sunday night, resulting in more than 12" of rain in 12 hours on the east side of Dallas.
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
dmagazine.com
How to Spend a Day In Waxahachie
A 45-minute drive from downtown Dallas, Waxahachie is Ellis County’s largest town and a popular movie and TV location. Portions of Queen of the South, Places in the Heart, Bonnie and Clyde, and Tender Mercies were all filmed here. Visit in the summer for the Crape Myrtle Festival and The Gingerbread Trail Tour of Homes, or come anytime to indulge in Southern dining and antiques shopping. Whatever you do, say it right: walks-uh-HATCH-ee.
fox4news.com
Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside. This happened Friday afternoon when a mother, who was on the job as a food deliver driver, was picking up the customer’s order at a local business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road.
Comments / 1