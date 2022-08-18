ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

What $10 Million Will Buy You in Dallas Real Estate

This tri-story home includes three living areas, a sophisticated kitchen, and an infinity edge pool. The lower level is perfect for entertaining, featuring a large wine room, billiards area, media lounge, and exercise room. Chris Kimbrough for Compass RE Texas, LLC. $9,995,000, 10333 Woodford Dr., Preston Hollow. 6 bedrooms |...
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars

We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell

By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning.  "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Is the Housing Market Going Down?

Let’s check out the Texas housing data for Q2 from 2019-2022. 2019 = 101,896 homes sold / average days on market 88. 2020 = 91,970 homes sold / average days on market 93. 2021 = 114,772 homes sold / average days on market 71. 2022 = 108,390 homes sold...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Getting a New Burger and Brisket Restaurant Near TCU — Jon’s Grille is Almost Here

The neon signage has been installed at the new Jon's Grille along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Jon’s Grille is in the hiring and training stages now, prepping for its September 9 opening. Chef Jon Bonnell’s newest restaurant will be a welcome addition to the Fort Worth food scene, planted near the TCU campus. The craft burger joint will bring ranch-to-table cuisine, promising burgers, brisket, cocktails and, of course, a tap wall of beer.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above

Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire

Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Rent increases across north Texas

Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings

Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash. City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WHITNEY, TX
dmagazine.com

How to Spend a Day In Waxahachie

A 45-minute drive from downtown Dallas, Waxahachie is Ellis County’s largest town and a popular movie and TV location. Portions of Queen of the South, Places in the Heart, Bonnie and Clyde, and Tender Mercies were all filmed here. Visit in the summer for the Crape Myrtle Festival and The Gingerbread Trail Tour of Homes, or come anytime to indulge in Southern dining and antiques shopping. Whatever you do, say it right: walks-uh-HATCH-ee.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
fox4news.com

Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside. This happened Friday afternoon when a mother, who was on the job as a food deliver driver, was picking up the customer’s order at a local business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road.
LAKE WORTH, TX

