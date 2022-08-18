Hull, IA (KICD)– The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman for allegedly driving under the influence of illegal drugs Friday. A news release says it’s the third time 37 year old Brea Schopp has been arrested for operating a vehicle in an impaired state. She had two young passengers when she was stopped on highway 18 West of Hull around 7am and was also charged with child endangerment.

HARTLEY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO