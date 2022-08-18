ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more

SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland woman arrested on OWI charge

ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman tries to hit husband with pickup

ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kendra Rae Wilkerson stemmed from a report of her arguing with her husband in front of a Rock...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kicdam.com

Hartley Woman Arrested For Driving While Impaired

Hull, IA (KICD)– The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman for allegedly driving under the influence of illegal drugs Friday. A news release says it’s the third time 37 year old Brea Schopp has been arrested for operating a vehicle in an impaired state. She had two young passengers when she was stopped on highway 18 West of Hull around 7am and was also charged with child endangerment.
HARTLEY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Dog rescued from storm drain in Spirit Lake

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement in Dickinson County rescued a dog from a storm drain Sunday in Spirit Lake. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says that Josh, a Yorkshire Terrier, fell into the storm sewer drain near Walmart in Spirit Lake on Sunday. Josh’s owner, Anthony Montez from Bullhead City AZ, was unable to get him out and called 911.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29

THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Canton man jailed for OWI, paraphernalia

BELOIT—A 26-year-old Canton, SD, man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Beloit on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license and stopping, standing or parking where prohibited. The arrest of Mason David Laird stemmed from a...
CANTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said officers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Ireton woman injured, cited in accident

IRETON—A 27-year-old rural Ireton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on Dipper Avenue, three miles west of Ireton. Jade Lynn Charlotte Vlotho was driving south when she lost control of her 2015 Dodge Durango, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
IRETON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Disturbance In Sheldon Church Sends Sibley Man To Jail

Sheldon, Iowa — A disturbance at a Sheldon church Sunday evening has led to criminal charges against a Sibley man. According to authorities, police were called to the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening to the report of someone trying to fight with people.
SHELDON, IA
kscj.com

HARTLEY WOMAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION

A HARTLEY, IOWA WOMAN IS FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A JUNE INCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY. ON FRIDAY, SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES ARRESTED 37-YEAR-OLD BREA TSCHOPP,. THE ARREST STEMMED FROM A 9-1-1 CALL ON JUNE 8TH, FROM A MOTORIST WHO STATED TSCHOPP WAS DRIVING HER VEHICLE IN AN UNSAFE MANNER ON HIGHWAY 18, WEST OF HULL.
HARTLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

George man arrested for assaulting woman

GEORGE—A 35-year-old George man was arrested about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a Lyon County warrant for two counts of domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow and causing bodily injury and one count of false imprisonment. The arrest of Bruce Justin Struecker stemmed from him allegedly assaulting his...
GEORGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two drivers injured in collision in Hull

HULL—Two people received minor injuries in a motor vehicle collision about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Hull. Fifty-three-year-old Michael Ryan Stoel of Orange City was driving north on Division Street when he attempted to turn west onto Highway 18 and his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided with a southbound 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by 18-year-old Jessica Louise Lewis of Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man charged after assaulting two pastors

SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted two pastors following a Sunday evening church service, Aug. 21. The arrest of Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from a disturbance he caused about 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at First Christian Reformed Church following a combined 5 p.m. service recognizing the start of Sheldon Christian School’s new academic year, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shooting in Sioux Falls near 26th and Bahnson early Saturday morning left one dead and many questions remain. The family of the man who died held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in the parking lot where he was killed. His name is Tunis Lomax, and he was 36 years old and had three children, and was married.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Motorcyclist cited for reckless driving after crashing into semi

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a semi-truck Thursday. Sioux Falls Police say the semi was turning onto the I-229 on-ramp when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the truck. “We had several witnesses that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

