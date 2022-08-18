In the interrogation room, Rafe slams the Sarah mask he got from Leo onto the table. Gwen points out Leo can’t be trusted, but Rafe knows she wasn’t at bed check the night Abigail was killed. Gwen insists she didn’t do it. She’d never do that to her father. Rafe invites her to convince him. Gwen admits to leaving the prison temporarily. The how doesn’t matter, but she left after Abby smashed her gift for Jack on his birthday. She put the Sarah mask on at the mansion to make Abigail think Sarah was hallucinating. She pulled out a syringe, they struggled, and the mask came off. Abigail realized Gwen wanted people to think Sarah attacked her so her rival would get locked up. Gwen insisted the syringe was only filled with saline and that Abigail was just a means to an end.

