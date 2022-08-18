Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Sheila Makes Deacon an Offer — and Threatens [Spoiler] as the Alternative
Sheila’s back and making threats as usual. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 22 – 26, Deacon tries to reason with Sheila. Read about it below and watch the preview. At Il Giardino, Deacon relaxed and had a few drinks,...
SheKnows
Chesapeake Shores Preview: Luke Is Haunted by Nightmares as [Spoiler] Goes Missing
Break-ins are scary but break-outs can be fun. It’s all about problems in the Hallmark Channel’s Sunday, August 28, 8 pm, Chesapeake Shores episode titled “Night and Day” and considering the issues the O’Briens have been dealing with, there’s no telling which one is struggling the most.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’
No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Dan Feuerriegel Outs Himself as a ‘Cute Aggressor’ In an Impossibly Adorable Video
It takes a little self-control when the urge to squeeze becomes too much. Dan Feuerriegel’s Days of Our Lives character EJ may be known to be cold-hearted when it serves him well in Salem. However, the NBC soap actor is anything but and his latest Instagram post proves it.
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
Just as General Hospital’s ‘Vanna’ Are Heating Up, James Patrick Stuart Shares a Chilling Prediction
There’s nothing quite like a slow build when it comes to daytime romance. Throw a new pair together too quickly and fans won’t buy it… but do it too slowly and you’ll eventually lose them! Take General Hospital’s Anna and Valentin. Their love has been...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emma Samms Finally Returning As Holly
Ever since we got a glimpse of General Hospital‘s Holly being held captive in a mysterious location by some unknown person, fans have wondered when we might pick up that long-lost story thread. Well, it appears she will return to our screens this October… nearly two years since last we saw Samms or her beloved alter ego!
SheKnows
Gwen Confesses to Wearing the Sarah Mask and Attacking Abigail, But Did She Kill Her? — Plus, Stefan Wakes Up
In the interrogation room, Rafe slams the Sarah mask he got from Leo onto the table. Gwen points out Leo can’t be trusted, but Rafe knows she wasn’t at bed check the night Abigail was killed. Gwen insists she didn’t do it. She’d never do that to her father. Rafe invites her to convince him. Gwen admits to leaving the prison temporarily. The how doesn’t matter, but she left after Abby smashed her gift for Jack on his birthday. She put the Sarah mask on at the mansion to make Abigail think Sarah was hallucinating. She pulled out a syringe, they struggled, and the mask came off. Abigail realized Gwen wanted people to think Sarah attacked her so her rival would get locked up. Gwen insisted the syringe was only filled with saline and that Abigail was just a means to an end.
Ashlee Simpson’s Daughter Jagger Just Made Her Modeling Debut & She’s Just as Chic as Her Mama
Ashlee Simpson’s daughter Jagger is following in her mama’s footsteps in more ways than one. Now we already know she has her mama’s rocker-chic style nailed down, but we now know Jagger also loves being in front of the camera like her mom!. On Aug 18, Simpson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows
With a Single Line of Dialogue, General Hospital Ups the Ante on ‘Sprina’ and Their Future — Big Time
We didn’t think that we could ship the almost-couple more. We were wrong. Kudos, General Hospital. Massive ones. The show has managed to turn Spencer and Trina into a supercouple without ever even making them an actual couple yet. And the August 22 episode of ABC’s one and only daytime drama all but ensured that when they finally, finally get together, we’re going to need smelling salts, it’s going to be so romantic.
SheKnows
General Hospital
In today’s recap, Marshall worries he caused his son Tommy’s death, Leo works on a love potion for Sam and Dante, and someone gets a surprise proposal!. Who doesn’t love a picnic? Of course, something tells us that when the Quartermaines host a fundraiser for the hospital, not everything will go as planned. (Wonder if, like at Thanksgiving, they’ll wind up trading burgers and hot dogs for pizza?)
SheKnows
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Long-Awaited Wedding Will Be Held at Affleck’s Exclusive 87-Acre Estate — See the Photos!
After their surprise elopement in Las Vegas and headline-making Paris honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked everyone yet again when they announced that they would be having a three-day wedding extravaganza in Georgia. At first, many wondered, “Why Georgia?” But it came out that they’d be celebrating in Affleck’s super-exclusive estate, and no one questioned it since after they heard the words “87-acre estate” And then they saw the photos, and everyone is swooning over Bennifer’s lavish wedding venue!
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s ‘Resurrection Spree’ Is Perfectly Poised to Breathe New Life Into the Fashion Wars — and Bring Back a Much-Missed Favorite
The third time could be the charm for an ill-fated character. Lately, The Bold and the Beautiful has been having a helluva time telling viewers, “Gotcha!” First, it was “Gotcha! No, Finn isn’t really dead!” Then, it was “Gotcha! Li isn’t really dead, either!” And this past week, it was “Gotcha! Of course Sheila isn’t really dead!”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Susan Walters and Soap-Alum Hubby Introduce Their New Grandchild in Heart-Melting Photos
The CBS soap actress has a lot to celebrate these days. These days, The Young and the Restless’ Diane is enjoying every minute that she spends with her grandson Harrison and her portrayer, Susan Walters, recently spent some time with her new granddaughter, Nora. The CBS soap actress shared...
Brian Austin Green Just Shared a Photo Of His Newborn Son Zane & We're Wondering Where the Time Has Gone
Get ready to ‘aww’ when you see the rare snapshot of Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess‘ newborn son Zane. It’s already been nearly two months since Burgess and Green welcomed Zane, and we’re wondering where the time has gone. And once you see this new photo, you’ll be wondering the same thing as well! On August 20, Green uploaded a super-sweet photo of his and Burgess’ son Zane, who’s already growing up so fast! He posted it with the caption, “Getting so big so fast !! Almost 2 months already. 🥹” View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
Sofia Vergara Shared the First Photos From Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams' Secret Summer Wedding
In case you missed it, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot, and everyone who knows them is over the moon! During their wedding, there were also a bunch of mini Modern Family reunion photos that we can’t stop smiling at! On Aug 20, Sofia Vergara posted a photo from Hyland’s secret wedding to Adams this weekend (and looking stunning, might we add!) She posted it with the caption, “Luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita ❤️🌞#wedding.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Vergara posted the mini Modern Family reunion to her page, and it’s safe to say...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma and His Daughter Launch a Sing-Along That’s Equal Parts La La La and LOL
It was a day of fun for this adorable duo. Those who follow General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) knows he loves to get behind the camera and sing — and dance — and mess with his castmate Maurice Benard (Sonny). Though we get a kick out of watching the two actors go back and forth with their shenanigans, one recent video really caught our eye and the sing-along was just the cutest ever!
SheKnows
Adam Warns Victor After a Confrontation — and Victoria and Billy Revisit Old Memories Over a Toast
Nick stops by Crimson Lights and fills Sharon in about Chance’s visit to the ranch. The investigation is over, and Victor won’t be facing charges for a coverup; the detective will report that Locke’s death was a result of the car accident. Once they sit down, he admits that he is still livid about his father trying to take control of the situation. He’ll be up all night worrying that Chance will change his mind and make his case. She tells him not to let his father off the hook, but Nick wants to let go of it.
SheKnows
His Life in Pictures: Celebrate the First Birthday of Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan’s Son With Photos of His Precious ‘Firsts’
On August 21, 2021, a daytime star and her husband welcomed their first child. Today, The Young and the Restless actress and her husband Matt Katrosar will be celebrating the first birthday of their son Caden and to mark the milestone we are taking a look back at his many adorable firsts.
Naomi Watts & Olivia Wilde Love This Under-$30 Lipstick That Shoppers Say 'Stays On All Day' & 'Moisturizes'
Be honest: How many barely used tubes of lipstick are cluttering up the back of a drawer in your bathroom vanity? Whether the shade turned out to be not quite right or you wiped it off within minutes because of the gunky feel, we get it! Finding the right lipstick is like finding the Holy Grail — nearly impossible, if it even exists. Luckily, miracles do come true and the perfect lipstick has been discovered! Celebrities and beauty experts agree that Kosas Weightless Lipstick is the absolute best lipstick out there. This game-changing product is buttery smooth for a comfy, weightless...
Comments / 0