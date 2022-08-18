ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

HPD releases bodycam videos after chase suspect allegedly die in police custody

HOUSTON – A man who led police on a chase is now dead after he was found in the backyard of a home in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 27, HPD patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge pickup truck at 1:07 p.m. Police said the driver stopped but then drove off, leading officers on a chase until his vehicle hit an SUV and crashed. The suspect reportedly got out of the pickup truck and ran from the scene.
cw39.com

Man arrested, charged in man’s death in downtown Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested and charged a man suspected of killing a man in Houston back in July. Houston police said charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the death of a man following an assault at 500 Lamar Street about 12:15 p.m. on July 11.
Click2Houston.com

‘Give him the maximum time’: Man accused of luring 3-year-old girl inside vehicle and taking her to motel, charged with aggravated kidnapping

HOUSTON – A man accused of taking a 3-year-old girl Saturday night has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to court documents. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, the toddler was last seen in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive. She was wearing long-sleeve purple pajamas at the time.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS

On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
Click2Houston.com

Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
