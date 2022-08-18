Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Houston couple that has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
HPD releases bodycam videos after chase suspect allegedly die in police custody
HOUSTON – A man who led police on a chase is now dead after he was found in the backyard of a home in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 27, HPD patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge pickup truck at 1:07 p.m. Police said the driver stopped but then drove off, leading officers on a chase until his vehicle hit an SUV and crashed. The suspect reportedly got out of the pickup truck and ran from the scene.
cw39.com
Man arrested, charged in man’s death in downtown Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested and charged a man suspected of killing a man in Houston back in July. Houston police said charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the death of a man following an assault at 500 Lamar Street about 12:15 p.m. on July 11.
Click2Houston.com
Girlfriend charged in shooting death of boyfriend after ‘wrestling’ with gun inside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A woman has been charged in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend after police said they “wrestled” with a gun inside a southeast Houston apartment early Saturday. Latise Lonyea Lenoir, 29, is charged with murder in the death of 27-year-old Dennis Leon Sharp.
2 teens arrested after leading police on chase in stolen truck along I-610, Bellaire PD says
Bellaire police chief said the chase ended after the juvenile suspects crashed into the backside of a home in the Greater East End.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Man killed outside store during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot and killed outside of a store during a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Monday, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department received reports of a shooting in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street around 10 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Dirty duo: Surveillance cameras capture footage of suspects robbing laundromat in Spring Branch
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects who robbed a laundromat at gunpoint in northwest Houston. At around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 9, two armed men armed walked into a washateria in the 2000 block of Wirt Road. Video...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after 24-year-old man found shot to death near gas pump at food store in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was found shot to death near a gas pump on Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a food store, located at 516 Berry Road. When officers responded to the...
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Suspect wearing one sock, no shoes robs SW Houston law office receptionist with letter opener
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to Houston police, on July 26, a man walked into an office building in the 9900 block of Westpark around 10 a.m. He then walked into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston police arrest man for allegedly kidnapping 3-year-old girl in the middle of the night
A 50-year-old Houston man is in custody after allegedly abducting a 3-year-old girl from her family's apartment and checking into a nearby hotel with her, police announced. The little girl, Lincy Guity, was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated but appears to be OK, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at a press conference.
Click2Houston.com
‘Give him the maximum time’: Man accused of luring 3-year-old girl inside vehicle and taking her to motel, charged with aggravated kidnapping
HOUSTON – A man accused of taking a 3-year-old girl Saturday night has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to court documents. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, the toddler was last seen in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive. She was wearing long-sleeve purple pajamas at the time.
fox26houston.com
Wife believes 42-year-old husband was severely beaten outside Washington Ave bar in random, unprovoked attack
HOUSTON - A 42-year-old man who was severely beaten on Washington Avenue is hoping the public can help the authorities identify whoever is responsible. His wife, Lindsay, has asked FOX 26 only to use her first name for safety reasons. Houston police say the attack happened on the 5300 block...
2 men shot in northeast Houston home during drive-by shooting, HPD says
Three adults and one baby were inside the home at the time of the shooting, HPD said. Fortunately, the baby was not hurt, but two men were shot and taken to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KENS 5
Man charged after being found in north Houston motel with 3-year-old girl at center of AMBER Alert, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl from her north Houston home is facing charges. Holman Hernandez was taken into custody after Houston police said he was found in a motel room with a missing girl who had been at the center of an AMBER Alert. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS
On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Last MS-13 gang member sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal shooting of teen in 2016
Daniel Arturo Orellana was sentenced to 20 years in prison after revealing in a statement that he was on the lookout the day 16-year-old Estaur Quinonez was killed.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
Click2Houston.com
Husband shot several times in front of wife following night out near SE Houston bar, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times in front of his wife following a night out at a southeast Houston bar, police said early Sunday. Houston police Lt. I. Izaguirre said it happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Telephone Road near Red Robin Lane.
Click2Houston.com
Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen Marissa? Search underway for 30-year-old woman last seen leaving Pearland home, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – A search is underway for a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing in Pearland on Monday. Marissa Lynn Goodman was last seen leaving her home on a pink or purple-colored bicycle in the 6500 block of Sage Court in Pearland at 10 a.m. Police said her...
Comments / 2