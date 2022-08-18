HOUSTON – A man who led police on a chase is now dead after he was found in the backyard of a home in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 27, HPD patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge pickup truck at 1:07 p.m. Police said the driver stopped but then drove off, leading officers on a chase until his vehicle hit an SUV and crashed. The suspect reportedly got out of the pickup truck and ran from the scene.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO