New report highlights disparities in Oregon homeless deaths

SALEM, Ore. — For the first time Monday, the Oregon Health Authority released a preliminary statewide snapshot of how many people are dying while homeless in Oregon. Lawmakers asked OHA to start collecting that data this year. People of color and particularly Native Americans are overrepresented in the number...
Additional funding for fighting wildfires making a difference

EUGENE, Ore. — We're still in the thick of fire season and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says the funding situation is "so far so good." Senate Bill 762, which was passed last year, provides over $200 million for wildfire response. What has the money helped buy?. On-the-ground...
