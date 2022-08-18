Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
New report highlights disparities in Oregon homeless deaths
SALEM, Ore. — For the first time Monday, the Oregon Health Authority released a preliminary statewide snapshot of how many people are dying while homeless in Oregon. Lawmakers asked OHA to start collecting that data this year. People of color and particularly Native Americans are overrepresented in the number...
KCBY
Youngkin slams proposal that removes Benjamin Franklin from Virginia history curriculum
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking out against proposed changes to the state's history curriculum. “We have to slow down," Youngkin told WJLA on Saturday. WJLA was the first to reveal that references to George Washington as “the father of our country” and James Madison...
KCBY
Additional funding for fighting wildfires making a difference
EUGENE, Ore. — We're still in the thick of fire season and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says the funding situation is "so far so good." Senate Bill 762, which was passed last year, provides over $200 million for wildfire response. What has the money helped buy?. On-the-ground...
Comments / 0