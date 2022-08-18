Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Fresh air and freedom await George, Charlotte and Louis at ‘magical’ school
Set in 52 acres of idyllic Berkshire countryside, Lambrook School gives its pupils “feathers to fly” and a “delicious sense of freedom”.Its new royal charges, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will enjoy a nurturing education at the wholesome, co-educational independent day and boarding school for three to 13-year-olds near Ascot, just a 10-minute drive from their new home in Windsor.The Good Schools Guide describes it as a “classic prep school” with a “heart of gold”, and tells of how youngsters get to “run and run” in the vast grounds with “total freedom to explore, provided you’ve got your...
U.K.・
Alison Pill To Star In Scripted Comedy Podcast ‘The Rubber Room’ For SiriusXM
EXCLUSIVE: Alison Pill is continuing to add to her podcast slate. The Star Trek: Picard and Devs star is to lead the lineup of scripted dark comedy podcast The Rubber Room from SiriusXM. The series will explore the lives of some bad apples from New York City’s public school system who have been locked away in a “rubber room,” a purgatory-like detention hall for bad teachers. Pill, who also starred in HBO’s The Newsroom, will play Lindsey Whittle, a young, idealistic public school teacher who is framed for drug possession by her fellow teachers and then transferred to a rubber room – based on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harry Styles Responds To Critics Accusing Him Of Profiting Off The LGBTQ+ Community
“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” Harry Styles said, without prompting, while discussing his sexuality with Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos in the September 2022 issue (and first-ever global cover.) Harry, 28, seemingly responded to critics of his “gender fluidity in fashion,” with some saying he’s appropriated queer attitudes and aesthetics without publicly proclaiming himself to be part of the LBTQIA+ community. Harry spoke against the arguments about how he identifies, saying, “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”
