“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” Harry Styles said, without prompting, while discussing his sexuality with Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos in the September 2022 issue (and first-ever global cover.) Harry, 28, seemingly responded to critics of his “gender fluidity in fashion,” with some saying he’s appropriated queer attitudes and aesthetics without publicly proclaiming himself to be part of the LBTQIA+ community. Harry spoke against the arguments about how he identifies, saying, “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

