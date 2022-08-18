ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Local apartment complex giving residents short eviction notice

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Friday morning residents at the Spring Lake Apartment Homes awoke to find eviction notices taped to their front doors. The notice states a mandatory evacuation requires residents to move out of their apartments in three days. WACH Fox News was at the complex on Saturday, but was...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia gang member sentenced to five years on a gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Raekwon Cortez Ford, 25, of Columbia, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In late November 2019, several automobiles were broken into and various items stolen, including an iPhone. One of...
COLUMBIA, SC
USGS releases analysis on Elgin-area earthquakes

ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Elgin has been a hotbed of earthquake activity in the past several months, but the US Geological Survey says it is not very likely to experience anything stronger than a 4.0 over the next month if they continue. The start of the earthquake swarm began...
ELGIN, SC
SC woman charged after allegedly failing to report income of more than $600,000

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A SC woman has been charged with tax evasion after she allegedly failed to report income of more than $600,000. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Zina F. Hampton, 59, of Irmo, failed to timely report Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015-2021, per her arrest warrants.
IRMO, SC
SC State takes additional security measures following off-campus shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Classes are still in session at South Carolina State, but officials say they've implemented additional security measures on Monday after a fatal shooting near campus Sunday night. School officials say more security personnel will be on campus after Sunday's fatal shooting, which caused the university...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Good Day Columbia recaps Soda City Comic Con 2022

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- Good Day Columbia’s Fraendy Clervaud and Dara Khaalid took part in Soda City Comic Con 2022. Dara emceed a panel with actress Alexis Knapp and Fraendy Clervaud hosted the cosplay children's competition. If you have any comic con pictures upload them here.
COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington County woman loses everything in house fire

Lexington, S.C (WACH) — A Lexington County woman and her dog have lost nearly everything after an early morning fire. The only things she has left are the clothes on her back. Mikayla Urban says her mother was laying in the bed when she heard a popping noise. Moments...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Student caught with loaded gun at Airport High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A student has been arrested after he was allegedly caught with a loaded gun in his backpack at Airport High School. Acting on a request from law enforcement regarding a weekend off-campus shooting incident, administrators and the school’s SROs met a student as he arrived by bus before the start of classes to talk with him.
CAYCE, SC
Actor Rorrie Travis shows WACH Fox's Fraendy Clervaud how to morph!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) – Actor Rorrie Travis from Power Rangers Beast Morphers stopped by Good Day Columbia following his appearance at Soda City Comic Con. Travis is a Columbia native who started acting after being part of the DeAbreu Modeling agency. He talked to us about being a power...
COLUMBIA, SC
Woman allegedly assaults gas station customer, officials said.

Lexington Police are looking for a woman who allegedly assaulted a gas station customer last Friday. Officials say the woman in the photo is accused of assaulting a customer at a Circle K on Augusta Road in Lexington. She was seen on camera leaving in silver or grey four-door sedan,...
LEXINGTON, SC
Man dead after shooting near Fairfield County schools

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Fairfield county. It happened Friday night a little before midnight at the Exxon at the intersection of US HWY 321 and Ninth Street. This is near three Fairfield County schools. The...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Man identified in deadly multi-vehicle crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on August 20. Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, South Carolina. An autopsy has been schedule. At the time...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Tuesday Tails: Plowden and Catamaran

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — For Tuesday Tails this week we have two wonderful pets up for adoption. First is Plowden, a 6-month-old little guy. He's a puppy and still acts like it! He has plenty of energy and still has some growing to do. Plowden is a loveable young...
COLUMBIA, SC
Man injured in Lexington County shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is injured after a shooting in Lexington County. It happened late Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Deputies say an argument happened and then shots were fired. One man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
One dead after crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 1:23 a.m. near Old Orangeburg Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2017 Kia Soul traveling eastbound when the car ran off the road to the left, went down an embayment, struck several trees and overturned.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
One dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A woman is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Orangeburg County. It happened just minutes away from South Carolina State University, setting the campus on lockdown for several hours early this morning. Officers describe the scene on Buckley Street shortly...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Staying cloudy for Tuesday, storms eventually push back in

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- While we stay overcast for most of tomorrow, at least we get a decent break from the wet weather. A cold front sweeping in from up north will push through the Midlands on Tuesday. This will help keep clouds tight over our skies. Not much moisture...
COLUMBIA, SC
Irmo police looking for man after armed robbery

IRMO, SC (WACH) — Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven on Broad River Road in Irmo. Police say the man demanded the clerk give him cigarettes and all the cash in the register and then pulled out a weapon, threatening to hurt the employee if he didn’t comply.
IRMO, SC

