Local apartment complex giving residents short eviction notice
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Friday morning residents at the Spring Lake Apartment Homes awoke to find eviction notices taped to their front doors. The notice states a mandatory evacuation requires residents to move out of their apartments in three days. WACH Fox News was at the complex on Saturday, but was...
Columbia gang member sentenced to five years on a gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Raekwon Cortez Ford, 25, of Columbia, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In late November 2019, several automobiles were broken into and various items stolen, including an iPhone. One of...
USGS releases analysis on Elgin-area earthquakes
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Elgin has been a hotbed of earthquake activity in the past several months, but the US Geological Survey says it is not very likely to experience anything stronger than a 4.0 over the next month if they continue. The start of the earthquake swarm began...
SC woman charged after allegedly failing to report income of more than $600,000
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A SC woman has been charged with tax evasion after she allegedly failed to report income of more than $600,000. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Zina F. Hampton, 59, of Irmo, failed to timely report Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015-2021, per her arrest warrants.
Richland One school using book vending machine to excite students, increase reading rates
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Teachers at an elementary school in Richland School District One have gone above and beyond to get more students pumped up about reading this school year. Just across from the cafeteria at Satchel Ford Elementary School in Richland One, a book vending machine has...
SC State takes additional security measures following off-campus shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Classes are still in session at South Carolina State, but officials say they've implemented additional security measures on Monday after a fatal shooting near campus Sunday night. School officials say more security personnel will be on campus after Sunday's fatal shooting, which caused the university...
Good Day Columbia recaps Soda City Comic Con 2022
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- Good Day Columbia’s Fraendy Clervaud and Dara Khaalid took part in Soda City Comic Con 2022. Dara emceed a panel with actress Alexis Knapp and Fraendy Clervaud hosted the cosplay children's competition. If you have any comic con pictures upload them here.
Lexington County woman loses everything in house fire
Lexington, S.C (WACH) — A Lexington County woman and her dog have lost nearly everything after an early morning fire. The only things she has left are the clothes on her back. Mikayla Urban says her mother was laying in the bed when she heard a popping noise. Moments...
Deputies searching for Clarendon County woman missing for almost a month
Officials in Clarendon County they are searching for a woman who was last seen almost a month ago. Clarendon County Sheriff's Department says 32-year-old Deanna Cannon has not been seen by her family since she left her mothers Summerton area home on July 28th. Deputies say she left with some...
Student caught with loaded gun at Airport High School
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A student has been arrested after he was allegedly caught with a loaded gun in his backpack at Airport High School. Acting on a request from law enforcement regarding a weekend off-campus shooting incident, administrators and the school’s SROs met a student as he arrived by bus before the start of classes to talk with him.
Actor Rorrie Travis shows WACH Fox's Fraendy Clervaud how to morph!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) – Actor Rorrie Travis from Power Rangers Beast Morphers stopped by Good Day Columbia following his appearance at Soda City Comic Con. Travis is a Columbia native who started acting after being part of the DeAbreu Modeling agency. He talked to us about being a power...
Woman allegedly assaults gas station customer, officials said.
Lexington Police are looking for a woman who allegedly assaulted a gas station customer last Friday. Officials say the woman in the photo is accused of assaulting a customer at a Circle K on Augusta Road in Lexington. She was seen on camera leaving in silver or grey four-door sedan,...
Man dead after shooting near Fairfield County schools
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Fairfield county. It happened Friday night a little before midnight at the Exxon at the intersection of US HWY 321 and Ninth Street. This is near three Fairfield County schools. The...
Man identified in deadly multi-vehicle crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on August 20. Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, South Carolina. An autopsy has been schedule. At the time...
Tuesday Tails: Plowden and Catamaran
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — For Tuesday Tails this week we have two wonderful pets up for adoption. First is Plowden, a 6-month-old little guy. He's a puppy and still acts like it! He has plenty of energy and still has some growing to do. Plowden is a loveable young...
Man injured in Lexington County shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is injured after a shooting in Lexington County. It happened late Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Deputies say an argument happened and then shots were fired. One man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.
One dead after crash in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 1:23 a.m. near Old Orangeburg Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2017 Kia Soul traveling eastbound when the car ran off the road to the left, went down an embayment, struck several trees and overturned.
One dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A woman is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Orangeburg County. It happened just minutes away from South Carolina State University, setting the campus on lockdown for several hours early this morning. Officers describe the scene on Buckley Street shortly...
Staying cloudy for Tuesday, storms eventually push back in
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- While we stay overcast for most of tomorrow, at least we get a decent break from the wet weather. A cold front sweeping in from up north will push through the Midlands on Tuesday. This will help keep clouds tight over our skies. Not much moisture...
Irmo police looking for man after armed robbery
IRMO, SC (WACH) — Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven on Broad River Road in Irmo. Police say the man demanded the clerk give him cigarettes and all the cash in the register and then pulled out a weapon, threatening to hurt the employee if he didn’t comply.
