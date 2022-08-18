Read full article on original website
Nearly 50 cars broken into at 3 locations in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was not a good Monday for dozens of drivers who woke up to find their vehicles had been vandalized or ransacked overnight. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said 23 vehicles were broken into at the Castlewood Suites on Whitten Road sometime early Monday morning. Darius Brown, who was in town for […]
Dozen of cars broken into at Downtown Memphis Hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a dozen of car break-ins were reported at a Downtown Memphis hotel Monday morning. It happened at the Sheraton Memphis hotel on 250 Main Street. Security was allegedly on the lot when the break-ins occurred. One hotel guest said he paid for valet parking but his car was still broken […]
Peppertree Apartments lawyer: ‘We haven’t completed the work yet’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After two collapsed walkways and a fire within one month, Peppertree Apartments’ lawyer told a judge they have made temporary repairs to keep more damage from happening. “They have braced several of the walkways,” Ben Sissman said. “We haven’t completed the work yet. As everybody knows, it is hard to get workmen […]
Memphis police to monitor business surveillance systems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new partnership could help cut down on crime in Memphis. According to The Daily Memphian, by the end of the year, the Memphis Police Department will have quicker, direct access to surveillance footage from some businesses. If a crime happens at a business, investigators would...
Drivers, be prepared for lane closures on I-40 bridge in September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers be aware: the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis will have lane closures for about four weeks starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, due to inspections. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the work will require alternating single outside lane closures...
Where’s Wanda? Shelby County clerk ‘AWOL’ in Jamaica while offices closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is on vacation in Jamaica while her county offices are closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work. “I’m not in Memphis,” Halbert said to WREG reporter Stacy Jacobson by phone Monday. “I’m on vacation.” She would not comment on reports she was […]
Tanker truck on fire closed miles of I-40 in East Arkansas Monday
FORREST CITY, Ark. — A tanker truck that caught fire on I-40 in East Arkansas caused miles of closures Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. ARDOT said the truck, hauling diesel fuel, caught fire near mile marker 245 outside of Forrest City, Arkansas. Arkansas State Police said...
Are crooks putting chemicals on car door handles to get victims sick so they can rob them?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have not received any reports after social media posts this weekend claimed two people became sick after some sort of substance was placed on their door handles at a Mid-South store. According to the posts, two people became sick after some sort...
Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis. After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.
Full-depth paving closes SR 179 in Stanton
STANTON, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will close SR 179 in Stanton for about eight weeks for full-depth paving work. According to TDOT, starting Monday, August 22, SR 179 will be closed from SR 1/U.S. Highway 79 to near the Tipton County line. Only local residents and first responders will be allowed through that section of SR 179.
VIDEO: Explosion shuts down I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas has been shut down after a truck exploded on the interstate. It happened just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes. Arkansas State Police said a total of three vehicles were involved in the crash, and two of them were commercial carrier trucks. At least one person […]
Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives. The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any […]
Woman shot to death on Madison Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after police said she was shot in the 600 block of Madison Avenue Monday afternoon, police say. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old woman lying on the ground next to a small SUV in the heart of the Edge District suffering from a gunshot […]
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
MLGW to resume disconnections for nonpayment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) announced that it will resume disconnecting residential customers for nonpayment next week. This comes after the utility announced on August 11 that no residential customer will have their power cut off for not paying their bill in a temporary policy.
Suspect steals Camaro, records himself: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men who they say stole a Camaro at a Nutbush gas station last month. Police said on July 29, the victim was pumping gas in his white Camaro in the 3800 block of Macon Road when two men approached him. One of the men was armed with […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
Downtown shooting leaves man injured overnight, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of S. Front Street around midnight. According to police, the shooting victim was found in the 850 block of S. Third...
Man dropped off on street after a shooting downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call about a shooting downtown. At midnight, officers went to South Front Street because of the call. Police say the male shooting victim was located on South Third Street. He was dropped off by a gray Sedan and later transported to...
Man convicted in robbery, deadly double shooting in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was convicted Friday in a 2017 robbery and shooting that left one man dead and his father injured, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Shundarious Turner, 26, was convicted on felony counts of especially aggravated robbery, reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He […]
