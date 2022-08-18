ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Truss called for patients to be charged for GP visits in 2009, document reveals

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKFsg_0hMOdVSa00

Liz Truss called for patients to be charged to see their GP and for doctors’ pay to be slashed by 10% in a pamphlet she co-authored in 2009, the unearthed document has revealed.

The Tory leadership frontrunner also wanted to see the universal child benefit abolished in the 40-page report, which she co-wrote with six other people when she was deputy director of the Reform think tank.

TalkTV’s The News Desk reported on Thursday that the document entitled “Back to Black”, written after the financial crisis and when Labour was in government, reveals the authors’ proposals to significantly shrink the state and cut government spending.

Under a section called “Introduce user charges for GPs”, the pamphlet says: “User charges should be introduced and there should be greater reliance upon other health professionals… for treating less serious ailments”.

It claims that such fees “could save the NHS money” and “would lead to a reduction in demand, which would, in turn save the NHS the costs of providing unnecessary services”.

“Reduce the pay of doctors and NHS managers by 10%,” the report continues.

“Abolish universal child benefit. Instead child benefit should be targeted on families on low incomes…

Liz Truss’s track record shows her true colours

“Remove pensioner gimmicks, such as the winter fuel payment and free TV licences for over-75s…

“Introduce market rates for interest on student loans”.

It also calls for several major military procurement projects to be axed, including the Royal Navy’s two new aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, which are described as “inappropriate defence projects” that “do not contribute to the UK’s modern defence requirements”.

During her leadership campaign, the Foreign Secretary has set out plans to grow defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030.

It comes as Ms Truss’s rival in the race for No 10 Rishi Sunak again warned her tax-cutting plans could fan the flames of inflation and economists at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned that permanent tax cuts, which Ms Truss has gone further in pledging than Mr Sunak, could “exacerbate” pressures on public spending.

They cast doubt on the “plausibility” of the promises without spending cuts after inflation soared to 10.1%, setting a new 40-year high.

Ms Truss’s campaign has been approached for comment on the 2009 report, which could hint at her ideological approach to government spending if she enters Downing Street in September.

Her campaign team told The News Desk: “Co-authoring a document does not mean that someone supports every proposal put forward.

“Liz is focused on her bold economic plan to boost growth, cut taxes and put money back into hardworking people’s pockets”.

Labour suggested the report revealed Ms Truss’s true motivations.

Angela Rayner, the opposition party’s deputy leader, said: “Liz Truss’s track record shows her true colours. She is out of touch and out of step with the public.

“The reality of her agenda is devastating cuts that risk national security, punishing patients already facing record waiting times and cutting the pay of frontline workers. Her desperate attempts to distance herself from her own views now will fool no-one.

“Liz Truss in charge would leave working people facing a cost-of living emergency with higher bills and poorer services.”

Ms Truss promoted Reform’s Back to Black report with articles in The Spectator and Conservative Home after its publication in April 2009.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Liz Truss
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ms Truss#British Royal Family#Uk#Tory#Reform#Nhs
newschain

Ukraine and cost-of-living crisis dominate as Johnson prepares for No 10 exit

Boris Johnson’s final fortnight in office will include restating support for Ukraine and highlighting measures to address the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street said. The Prime Minister’s successor will be confirmed on September 5, when either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak emerges as the victor in the Tory leadership race, with the formal handover of power due to take place the following day.
POLITICS
newschain

Tate retains faith in Royal Aclaim despite Nunthorpe eclipse

James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back “bigger and better” after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newschain

MP wants to discuss Archie Battersbee case with Health Secretary

An MP has asked Health Secretary Steve Barclay to discuss the case of a 12-year-old boy who died after being at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment fight. Anna Firth, Conservative MP for Southend West, said she wants to raise concerns about Archie Battersbee’s case. She told...
HEALTH
newschain

Dominic Raab: Barristers are holding justice to ransom with industrial action

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab accused striking barristers of “holding justice to ransom” after it emerged he was on holiday when an all-out strike ballot was taken. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government of doing “absolutely nothing” to resolve disputes, with Mr Raab later criticising the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) for their industrial action.
ECONOMY
newschain

Australian government to prevent prime ministers gaining secret powers

The Australian government will launch an inquiry aimed at preventing a prime minister from ever again secretly amassing new ministerial powers, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. The move came after it emerged his predecessor Scott Morrison secretly appointed himself to five ministerial roles between March 2020 and May 2021, usually...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy