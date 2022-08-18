Washington's Top 50 high school football teams: No. 47 Enumclaw ready for next step in 2022 after ending run of state-playoff futility

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school teams in Washington ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Enumclaw Hornets of the 2A South Puget Sound League - the No. 47 team in our countdown:

2021 IN REVIEW

9-3 in 2A SPSL (second place); lost to Tumwater in Class 2A quarterfinals.

COACH’S RESUMÉ

Mark Gunderson, 10th season.

Overall record: 51-40.

Coordinators (base scheme): Offense – Loren Standiford (two-back multiple). Defense – Mark Gunderson (5-2).

NOTABLE DEPARTURES

QB Malcom Harper

RB/LB Dane Johnson

WR Dylan Watterson

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense – 7. Defense – 7.

TOP PLAYERS

WR/DB Bo Dods, 5-10, 150, sr.

OL Ryan Fehr, 5-10, 265, jr.

WR Karson Holt, 6-3, 175, jr.

DL Keanu Lafaele, 6-0, 250, sr.

OL Zeke Luchi, 6-3, 265, sr.

RB/DB Emmit Otero, 5-9, 175, sr.

TE/LB Austin Paulson, 6-2, 190, sr.

DL Fernando Reyes, 6-0, 225, soph.

LB Mason Taylor-Wells, 5-9, 200, sr.

QB Gunnar Trachte, 6-3, 195, jr.

THREE TO SEE

Zeke Luchi, center

Also a tenacious wrestler, all-leaguer was lineman MVP at the CWU summer camp.

Emmit Otero, running back

Shifty, elusive senior almost a guarantee for a 1,000-yard rushing season, if healty..

Austin Paulson, tight end



All new quarterback Gunnar Trachte has to do is give him a 50-50 ball, and it's over.

SEASON OUTLOOK

Just like he did when Enumclaw was a 4A (NPSL) and 3A program (3A SPSL), coach Mark Gunderson led the Hornets to the postseason last fall in the school's first full season in the Class 2A ranks.

Only this time, they finally reached the state playoffs for the first time in 26 years.

And when Enumclaw defeated Hockinson in the first round, it marked just the fourth time the school ever won a state playoff game.

Satisfactory progress? You betcha.

"The goal is to keep taking another step, right?" Gunderson said.

"We had a good run and played a fun game with Hockinson that went to the wire. We were excited to play Tumwater (in the 2A quarterfinals). We've talked about taking another step, and everyone kind of knows what team means."

The newcomer that could take the Hornets to new heights is first-year starting quarteback Gunnar Trachte, a junior.

Gunderson said he's never had a signal caller with Trachte's kind of frame - big lower body at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. The football comes out of his hand a little differently, too - and impressed at his first team camp by being named the most valuable quarterback that week.

To get a better idea how Trachte responds to live action, Gunderson said he went to one of the teenager's lacrosse games - and came away impressed.

"I liked the way he was moving," Gunderson said. "He won't be afraid to run the ball, but he is a pocket passer."

Enumclaw will do what it always does - run the football with returning all-2A SPSL performer Emmit Otero behind what could be the best offensive line in the decade-long Gunderson era.