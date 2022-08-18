Read full article on original website
Lexington County woman loses everything in house fire
Lexington, S.C (WACH) — A Lexington County woman and her dog have lost nearly everything after an early morning fire. The only things she has left are the clothes on her back. Mikayla Urban says her mother was laying in the bed when she heard a popping noise. Moments...
Student caught with loaded gun at Airport High School
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A student has been arrested after he was allegedly caught with a loaded gun in his backpack at Airport High School. Acting on a request from law enforcement regarding a weekend off-campus shooting incident, administrators and the school’s SROs met a student as he arrived by bus before the start of classes to talk with him.
Columbia gang member sentenced to five years on a gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Raekwon Cortez Ford, 25, of Columbia, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In late November 2019, several automobiles were broken into and various items stolen, including an iPhone. One of...
Man injured in Lexington County shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is injured after a shooting in Lexington County. It happened late Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Deputies say an argument happened and then shots were fired. One man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.
Tuesday Tails: Plowden and Catamaran
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — For Tuesday Tails this week we have two wonderful pets up for adoption. First is Plowden, a 6-month-old little guy. He's a puppy and still acts like it! He has plenty of energy and still has some growing to do. Plowden is a loveable young...
Man dead after shooting on Broad River Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A man is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 9:30 last night on the 3300 block of Broad River Road. There they found a man laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Once EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
Woman allegedly assaults gas station customer, officials said.
Lexington Police are looking for a woman who allegedly assaulted a gas station customer last Friday. Officials say the woman in the photo is accused of assaulting a customer at a Circle K on Augusta Road in Lexington. She was seen on camera leaving in silver or grey four-door sedan,...
One dead after crash in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 1:23 a.m. near Old Orangeburg Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2017 Kia Soul traveling eastbound when the car ran off the road to the left, went down an embayment, struck several trees and overturned.
SC woman charged after allegedly failing to report income of more than $600,000
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A SC woman has been charged with tax evasion after she allegedly failed to report income of more than $600,000. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Zina F. Hampton, 59, of Irmo, failed to timely report Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015-2021, per her arrest warrants.
One dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A woman is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Orangeburg County. It happened just minutes away from South Carolina State University, setting the campus on lockdown for several hours early this morning. Officers describe the scene on Buckley Street shortly...
Man dead after shooting near Fairfield County schools
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Fairfield county. It happened Friday night a little before midnight at the Exxon at the intersection of US HWY 321 and Ninth Street. This is near three Fairfield County schools. The...
Actor Rorrie Travis shows WACH Fox's Fraendy Clervaud how to morph!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) – Actor Rorrie Travis from Power Rangers Beast Morphers stopped by Good Day Columbia following his appearance at Soda City Comic Con. Travis is a Columbia native who started acting after being part of the DeAbreu Modeling agency. He talked to us about being a power...
Man identified in deadly multi-vehicle crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on August 20. Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, South Carolina. An autopsy has been schedule. At the time...
Irmo police looking for man after armed robbery
IRMO, SC (WACH) — Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven on Broad River Road in Irmo. Police say the man demanded the clerk give him cigarettes and all the cash in the register and then pulled out a weapon, threatening to hurt the employee if he didn’t comply.
Staying cloudy for Tuesday, storms eventually push back in
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- While we stay overcast for most of tomorrow, at least we get a decent break from the wet weather. A cold front sweeping in from up north will push through the Midlands on Tuesday. This will help keep clouds tight over our skies. Not much moisture...
DYE HAULS IN SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Ellie Autry from Airport...
AUTRY SWIMS AWAY WITH SCHOLAR ATHLETE ACCOLADES
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Isaiah Dye from Swansea...
Gissendanner grabs Player of the Game honors
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- No matter where you looked on the field on Friday, there was Swansea's Justin Gissendanner. A touchdown, a pick-six, big runs and several key tackles, all in all just another game for the senior wide receiver and defensive back. Gissendanner was already in mid-season form...
Underclassmen shine as Gamecocks earn shutout win
COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) -- Another day, another shutout for No. 12 South Carolina Women's Soccer as the Gamecocks blanked visiting East Carolina 2-0 Sunday. The South Carolina defense is now through two matches without conceding a goal including the opening night draw against No. 1 Florida State. In game number...
