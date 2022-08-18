Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATV
Benton police investigating shots fired during weekend at Tyndall Park
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is investigating after receiving receiving reports of shots being fired at a community park over the weekend. According to the agency's social media account, officers from the BNPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a disturbance at Tyndall Park.
Little Rock police make two arrests in Boulevard Ave shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in July.
KATV
Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Sherwood over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The suspect involved in a Saturday officer-involved shooting at a Sherwood apartment complex has turned himself into authorities, police said. The Sherwood Police Department said 25-year-old Antoine Thompson was taken into custody without incident around 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Police reported Thompson is being charged...
Suspect in weekend shooting incident involving Sherwood police surrenders
Police in Sherwood have announced that the suspect in a weekend shooting incident involving law enforcement has been taken into custody.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock police release additional information on West 11th St shooting
Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of shots fired Thursday night left one injured and a vehicle damaged.
Little Rock police investigating after car crashes into home, driver runs away
Police in Little Rock are currently investigating after a car crashed into a house, causing injuries Monday afternoon.
Sherwood police investigate officer-involved shooting
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sherwood police officers responded to a call at the New Brittany apartments off of Jacksonville Cutoff in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers witnessed a male fleeing the scene in an older model maroon Chevrolet Tahoe. The suspect drove towards one of the officers,...
KATV
Multiple law enforcement agencies escort daughter of fallen officer to first day of school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several central Arkansas law enforcement agencies escorted the daughter of a fallen officer to her first day of school on Monday. Members of the Bryant Police Department, Benton Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Department, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections had the "honor" of escorting Emma Caudell to her first day of school in Bryant, a video posted by Bryant police showed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
Conway police arrests suspect in Thursday shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department has made an arrest in a Thursday afternoon shooting incident. According to officials, police responded to a "shots fired" call in the 100 block of Commerce Street. 19-year-old, Keyvon Ivory was arrested in connection to the shooting and has been charged...
Little Rock police identify the man wanted in connection with River Market shooting
Police in Little Rock have identified a man wanted in connection with a shots fired incident that happened on President Clinton Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Little Rock Police search for runaway juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police department has requested the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Gavion Martin was last seen in Little Rock on August 15. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016, Detective...
KATV
Three Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended following arrest caught on tape
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer have been suspended after the circulation of a video on social media. Arkansas State Police has opened an investigation into the use of force by the two deputies and officer in the arrest of a South Carolina man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investigation underway for White County inmate who died after being taken to hospital
SEARCY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have been asked by the White County Sheriff's Department to investigate the death of one of their inmates. The death of 54-year-old Terry Wayne Thompson was reported to the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Prior to...
Sticky situation: Gummy bear spill gums up traffic Monday on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock
Drivers on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock found themselves in a sticky situation Monday after crash littered the highway with boxes of candy.
KATV
'It was reprehensible': Arkansas governor speaks out following viral arrest video
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The three law enforcement officers who were suspended after the circulation of a video of an arrest went viral on Sunday have been identified by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Zach King, Deputy Levi White, and Mulberry Officer Thell Riddle have been identified as...
Little Rock police investigating early morning apartment parking lot shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
KTLO
Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business
Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
arkadelphian.com
Sheridan man dies in wreck on Hwy 167
A one-vehicle accident early Saturday in rural Grant County claimed the life of a young Grapevine man. Isaac J. Harrison, 20, died at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on U.S. Highway 167 in Grant County, south of Sheridan. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary...
I-440 traffic remains stopped after 18-wheeler rolls over
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate. The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result. The traffic accident...
Comments / 2