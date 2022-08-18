ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

KATV

Benton police investigating shots fired during weekend at Tyndall Park

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is investigating after receiving receiving reports of shots being fired at a community park over the weekend. According to the agency's social media account, officers from the BNPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a disturbance at Tyndall Park.
THV11

Sherwood police investigate officer-involved shooting

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sherwood police officers responded to a call at the New Brittany apartments off of Jacksonville Cutoff in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers witnessed a male fleeing the scene in an older model maroon Chevrolet Tahoe. The suspect drove towards one of the officers,...
KATV

Multiple law enforcement agencies escort daughter of fallen officer to first day of school

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several central Arkansas law enforcement agencies escorted the daughter of a fallen officer to her first day of school on Monday. Members of the Bryant Police Department, Benton Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Department, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections had the "honor" of escorting Emma Caudell to her first day of school in Bryant, a video posted by Bryant police showed.
KATV

Conway police arrests suspect in Thursday shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department has made an arrest in a Thursday afternoon shooting incident. According to officials, police responded to a "shots fired" call in the 100 block of Commerce Street. 19-year-old, Keyvon Ivory was arrested in connection to the shooting and has been charged...
THV11

Little Rock Police search for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police department has requested the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Gavion Martin was last seen in Little Rock on August 15. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016, Detective...
KTLO

Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business

Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
arkadelphian.com

Sheridan man dies in wreck on Hwy 167

A one-vehicle accident early Saturday in rural Grant County claimed the life of a young Grapevine man. Isaac J. Harrison, 20, died at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on U.S. Highway 167 in Grant County, south of Sheridan. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary...
THV11

I-440 traffic remains stopped after 18-wheeler rolls over

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate. The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result. The traffic accident...
