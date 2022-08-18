Shippensburg Public Masturbator, Carlisle Domestic Abuser Has Also Raped, Prostituted Children

Kenneth McKinley Grant. Photo Credit: Cumberland County district attorney's office

A man who previously was sentenced to probation for public masturbation in Shippensburg, has been convicted and sentenced in connection with the rape and trafficking of children, authorities say.

Kenneth McKinley Grant, 24, of Carlisle, has a lengthy court record in Cumberland County where he was most recently has been found guilty of Sexual Exploitation of Children, Unlawful Contact With a Minor, Corruption of Minors, and Prostitution, according to the district attorney's office and court documents.

The charges stem from "an incident in which a girl reported that Grant had coerced her into sexual activity with himself and others for profit and in exchange for drugs"—more commonly known as prostitution— the release from the DA states.

Grant appeared in court and was sentenced to three to six years in a state correctional institution and he will be required to register as a sex offender on Megan’s Law for 25 years, as of Tuesday, August 16, 2022, District Attorney Sean McCormack said in a statement on Thursday, August 18.

“We are very pleased with Judge Peck’s sentence in this case. No amount of time will ever completely compensate for the harm he caused his victim. However, Judge Peck’s sentence of 3 to 6 years, which was a sentence at the top of the sentencing guidelines, reflects the seriousness of the crimes Kenneth Grant committed,” McCormack said upon hearing the sentencing.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski complimented the victim for the strength she showed throughout this process, “I am so proud of the courage and strength that the victim displayed in this case. She overcame the understandable fear and trauma of having to see her abuser in court, and bravely testified to the abuse she suffered at his hands.”

Grant has previously served time for a simple assault charge in connection to beating and dragging an ex-girlfriend by the hair when he was 20-years-old in 2018, according to court records.

He also has been convicted and served probation for lewdness and drug charges in connection with the three-week period in 2020 when he approached women and asked for sex, court records show. This included the "two occasions, (where) Grant displayed his penis and masturbated in front of victims in public," Shippensburg police said at the time of his arrest.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.