Springfield, IL

okcfox.com

Recreational marijuana likely headed to the November ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The people behind the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma cleared a major hurdle Monday. The campaign had garnered enough verified signatures on an initiative petition for State Question (SQ) 820 to move forward, likely heading to the November ballot. A few hurdles remain...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Homework Help

It can be tricky getting kids back in the swing of things especially when it comes to homework. OSU Family and Consumer Sciences Educator Lisa Hamblin shares some great tips on how to make homework time easier not only for kids but parents as well. You can tap into more...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Death row inmate Richard Glossip finds hope in love

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And on the other hand, we also have so much hope.”. Lea Glossip tied the knot with her husband, Richard, in March. She knew the marriage might not last very long. After all, Richard has spent 25 years on death row. But in the eyes of his wife, his church, a coalition of lawmakers, and himself, he is an innocent man.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Brick reportedly thrown at Representative Roberts' window

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Labor Commissioner candidate, Representative Sean Roberts, has responded to an incident in which a brick was thrown at his home. “I have seen some dirty campaigning in Oklahoma in my life, and have been a part of some heated races in my six terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives,” said Representative Roberts. “Nothing was as dirty as what recently happened to my home and family.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Take Control of Urinary Incontinence with Norman Urology

Many people just learn to live with bladder irregularities, but a Norman company is giving Oklahomans new hope when it comes to treating urinary incontinence. Norman Urology Associates and Axonics have a revolutionary procedure to treat this often embarrassing issue. See how this groundbreaking procedure works and how it's changing lives.
OKLAHOMA STATE

