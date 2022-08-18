Read full article on original website
Fire crews respond to brush fire near a SAWS facility
The San Antonio Water System said there was a brush fire near a SAWS facility on Hardy Rd. near I-37 on the south side Monday night. SAWS said there may be an oil rig near where the fire is. We're still working to get the latest update.
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
Investigation underway following East Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO - Fire crews battled a blaze at a home on Virginia St., not far from south New Braunfels Ave. Monday night. Fire crews had a tough time trying to fight the fire since the home has a tin roof. Although there was a collapse, everyone made it out...
Evening Showers and Thunderstorms may cause some flooding
SAN ANTONIO – Parts of the Texas Hill Country are under a flash flood watch for Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. The watch does not include San Antonio. Partly sunny skies are expected. Humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the evening hours as a storm system moves in from the north. Rain chances will be earlier (early to mid-afternoon hours) in the Hill Country and then transition southward through the area. This may impact the evening commute around San Antonio.
Crews contain early morning motel fire on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - Crews are battling a motel fire on the Southeast Side early Monday morning. The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Motel off South Presa Street near East Southcross Boulevard. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire at the motel when they arrived. They used a ladder...
Man shot in face while driving in possible fit of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in what police say was caused by road rage. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday when police responded to a shooting off Callaghan Road and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said two vehicles were driving...
Police are investigating after finding dead man with major head trauma downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they discovered a dead man lying on a sidewalk downtown. The incident happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of W Nueva and S Flores at a Bexar County Parking Garage. Police say that they got a call saying they think...
Deputies continue to search for 2nd teenage suspect in the Ingram Park Mall chase
SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.
No serious injuries following head-on crash on Culebra Road
SAN ANTONIO – Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon. Police say the accident happened along Culebra Road when a driver swerved to avoid a collision. A different car exiting out of a neighborhood pulled out in front of an eastbound driver while the traffic...
Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
REWARD: Suspects kick in apartment door, gun down man during home invasion
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to solve the murder of man gunned down during a home invasion at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Officers were called at 2 a.m. on Aug. 23 to the Ashley Oaks Apartments off Henderson Pass near Thousand Oaks Drive. According...
South Texas blood supply in need of donations
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center really needs your help replenishing our blood supply, with just two days’ worth of most blood types. With fewer school blood drives and many donors on vacation, summer is one of the slowest times for donations. Type-O blood, along...
'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends
SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
57-year old mother severely neglected by her own children dies in hospital, sheriff says
An update on a horrific case of abuse involving a disabled woman who deputies say was severely neglected by her adult children. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed 57-year old Patricia Martinez died in the hospital Saturday afternoon. “This is absolutely a heartbreaking development,” Salazar said. Salazar says Martinez...
Woman is in critical condition after she was struck by car as she was crossing the street
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Culebra Road at 1:04 a.m. According to officials, a woman was trying to cross Culebra Road near Williams avenue...
OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
SAPD's new military-style armored vehicle draws praise, criticism
SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the San Antonio Police Department will have an expensive new protective vehicle at their disposal by the end of the year. But not everyone agrees using $400,000 in federal grant money to purchase the military-style "Rook" sends a positive message to the community. "A lot...
Family with six Down syndrome kids celebrates 14-year-old starting high school
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a back-to-school story you don't hear about everyday. A family KABB/WOAI met earlier this year, caring for six children with Down syndrome, rallying around one of the youngest as he starts high school despite his health obstacles. Silas Barnett has made a lot of friends,...
TXST students show up to filthy conditions upon move-in at off-campus apartment complex
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University students are preparing for their first day of classes on Monday but the filthy living conditions at one off-campus apartment complex have students and parents upset. Parents and roommates told CBS Austin they are furious that their apartments weren't move-in ready when they...
Off-duty San Antonio Police officer dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirm
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday off Edie Adams Drive near Wurzbach Road on the Northwest Side. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office identified the officer as Justin Garcia, 20. Police officials...
