SAN ANTONIO – Parts of the Texas Hill Country are under a flash flood watch for Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. The watch does not include San Antonio. Partly sunny skies are expected. Humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the evening hours as a storm system moves in from the north. Rain chances will be earlier (early to mid-afternoon hours) in the Hill Country and then transition southward through the area. This may impact the evening commute around San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO