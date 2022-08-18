ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Fire crews respond to brush fire near a SAWS facility

The San Antonio Water System said there was a brush fire near a SAWS facility on Hardy Rd. near I-37 on the south side Monday night. SAWS said there may be an oil rig near where the fire is. We're still working to get the latest update.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Investigation underway following East Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO - Fire crews battled a blaze at a home on Virginia St., not far from south New Braunfels Ave. Monday night. Fire crews had a tough time trying to fight the fire since the home has a tin roof. Although there was a collapse, everyone made it out...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Evening Showers and Thunderstorms may cause some flooding

SAN ANTONIO – Parts of the Texas Hill Country are under a flash flood watch for Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. The watch does not include San Antonio. Partly sunny skies are expected. Humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the evening hours as a storm system moves in from the north. Rain chances will be earlier (early to mid-afternoon hours) in the Hill Country and then transition southward through the area. This may impact the evening commute around San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Crews contain early morning motel fire on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - Crews are battling a motel fire on the Southeast Side early Monday morning. The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Motel off South Presa Street near East Southcross Boulevard. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire at the motel when they arrived. They used a ladder...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Deputies continue to search for 2nd teenage suspect in the Ingram Park Mall chase

SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

No serious injuries following head-on crash on Culebra Road

SAN ANTONIO – Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon. Police say the accident happened along Culebra Road when a driver swerved to avoid a collision. A different car exiting out of a neighborhood pulled out in front of an eastbound driver while the traffic...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South Texas blood supply in need of donations

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center really needs your help replenishing our blood supply, with just two days’ worth of most blood types. With fewer school blood drives and many donors on vacation, summer is one of the slowest times for donations. Type-O blood, along...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends

SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo

San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SAPD's new military-style armored vehicle draws praise, criticism

SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the San Antonio Police Department will have an expensive new protective vehicle at their disposal by the end of the year. But not everyone agrees using $400,000 in federal grant money to purchase the military-style "Rook" sends a positive message to the community. "A lot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

