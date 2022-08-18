Read full article on original website
capitolwolf.com
Final day of the Illinois State Fair
Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
KATV
Weeks-long 9/11 veteran tour kicks off in Michigan: 'We will not forget them'
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — A weeks-long, veteran-inspired honor and remembrance tour kicked off in Michigan on Sunday. Project RELO’s Task Force Tribute started its country-wide route to honor more than 7,000 veterans who died in combat after Sept. 11, 2001. “We will not forget them,” said Gov. Gretchen...
KATV
Arkansas State Fair returns this fall; Color Me Badd, Tone Loc to headline
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 82nd Arkansas State Fair is returning to the state this October. The state fair will run from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 23. "Fairgoers are invited to enjoy a variety of free concerts, delicious food, livestock competitions, thrilling carnival rides, and unique attractions," a Monday news release said.
KATV
Arkansas mobile boutique travels to customers on demand
(Little Rock, KATV) — Many Arkansans have taken every opportunity to get out of the house since the pandemic, but what about those who are still at home?. One Little Rock entrepreneur brings her business right to your front door whether you can't leave your home or just choose not to.
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson gives update on efforts to reduce violent crime in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a news conference on Monday in which he went over the state's response to the rise in crime in central Arkansas. During the 25-minute news conference, Hutchinson touched on a multitude of efforts that have been taken to reduce and manage violent crime, as well as what they are doing to address it currently.
KATV
Person of the Week: Dr. Mounts and Dolly the Golden Retriever
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" highlights an extraordinary person and dog duo. Dr. Mounts with Mounts Dental Care, and his dog Dolly, are spotlighted for creating a calming environment for its patients. Dolly, a certified dental service therapy dog, helps people relax while visiting the dentist.
wlds.com
Back to School Tensions Boil Over at Jacksonville Retailer
Today is the first day of school for District 117 and many other districts in the listening area, which apparently caused tension to boiling over at a Jacksonville retailer yesterday. Jacksonville Police were called to the Walmart Super Center at 1941 West Morton Avenue at around 6:00 o’clock last night...
