Kathleen football set to open under Saul Speights

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Saul Speights paid his dues at Kathleen and now he hopes to build the Red Devils fortunes.

After working as a junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant since 2017, Speights was elevated to Kathleen head coaching position this summer when Kenny Strong vacated the slot for an assistant coaching position at Southeastern University.

“Being a head coach was always in the plan. It kind of came a little earlier than expected,” said the 30-year-old Speights. “I did a lot of jobs within the program during the past five years and got a lot of experience. All of our players I either coached on JV or the varsity level, so I didn’t have to build a relationship with anybody, and the incoming freshman I already knew from summer workouts.”

Kathleen head coach Saul Speights blows the whistle during warm-ups at Lakeland Christian School earlier this month. The Red Devils were competing in a scrimmage with Lake Region in a game to train officials. Photo by Bill Kemp

Kathleen opens up the season Aug. 26, hosting Winter Haven, and between now and then, the new coach hopes to get people into the right slots.Some positions remain undecided.

“We don’t really have a (lot) of returning starters but we have returning experience from guys who played a lot,” Speights said.

“The biggest challenge is just getting our youth some experience. They are getting their shot at being the No. 1 guy. We want to play football in the right way, winning plays and not losing plays. Last year, in tight ball games, we always made the play to not win the game.”

Right-handed throwing junior Anthony Oldham brings some experience to the quarterback position even though he wasn’t a starter last year. He’ll operate a spread-look offense featuring one- and two-back sets.

“He has all the tools, a pretty good arm and good legs,” Speights said. “It’s just the mental aspect of the game, keeping his composure, good decision making, things like that. Athletically, he has all the tools to be successful. He had a pretty good camp on Friday in our scrimmage. I like where he is seated. I like his trajectory for this season.”

Senior Arthur Kennedy will take the helm at lead running back., but look for Robert Anderson to get plenty of carries.

“Kennedy did a good job for us last year as the No. 2 back, he’ll be our speed guy and Robert will be our pound-it-downhill back. We have a good two-headed monster down there,” Speights said.

Kathleen players gather around new head coach Saul Speights before a scrimmage with Lake Region at Lakeland Christian School earlier this month. Photo by Bill Kemp

Ethan Mcarthur, Dawson and Devon Nonu, and Kenron McNeil will join center Bo Miller along the offensive line.

Senior Kaime Ivey brings experience to the wide receiver corp. He started as a freshman, left the program and returned for this season. Sophomore wide out Johan Duncan-Burleigh joins slot receiver Benjamin Brito and Marcellous Washington to round out the receivers.

"Ivey will be as dynamic of a receiver as there is in the county. Look out for him,” Speights said.

Defensively, Kathleen will line up in a 4-3 base and promise to be the aggressor on every snap.

“I like to attack. In my opinion it is better to go forward than to go back. Now in certain situations, we like to bend-but-not break. The main purpose is to just keep them out of the end zone. We want to leave them to punts and field goals,” Speights said.

Harris Martin (43) moves in to make a tackle during a scrimmage with Lake Region at Lakeland Christian School earlier this month. Photo by Bill Kemp

Junior Ambrose Austin will rush from the defensive end slot and will drop to linebacker in other packages. Charles Oldham, Harris Martin will also dig in on the D-line.

“Look out for him, he had a great spring. He has played D-tackle for us, too, so he is very capable of sliding inside and out. He’s just an athletic kid. Charles Oldham probably has the most experience on the line. He started a few games as a freshman in the playoff run we had in 2020 and then started all of last year,” Speights said.

Freddie Henderson returns as the starting middle linebacker, and will join freshman Jimmy Paris at one of the slots. Devin Cruz Fernandez and Trey Sullivan will also factor into the linebacker mix.

The defensive backs are Washington at corner, Corion Abram at safety and Ivey at one of the open slots.

“Washington is a tall-lengthy kid who will definitely be a Division-1 prospect. Abram is developing at safety,” Speights said.

“We are re-building on special teams. Xavier Hernandez will probably do our kicking right now. He has a good leg and if he stays in the program, he could become a good weapon for us.”

The Red Devils will compete in 4S District 7 with monster programs Lakeland and Lake Gibson, and a much-improved George Jenkins team. They also have some key non-district, in-county-rivalry games with Bartow and Auburndale in September.

“Anytime those big three schools are in your district it is going to be tough. We always cannibalize each other and end up meeting in the playoffs. If you make it out of that district, you have a good chance of making a run at the big dance. I always consider it the big challenge,” Speights said.