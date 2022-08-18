Homelessness fell hardest on Latinos during COVID, report shows

A woman sits outside an RV on Carroll Avenue during The City’s point-in-time homeless count in the Bayview District. While overall homelessness was found to have decreased during the pandemic, there were large increases among Latinos. Craig Lee/The Examiner

While overall homelessness decreased in San Francisco during the pandemic, The City’s Latino community was hit hard, new data shows.

From 2019 to 2022, there was a 55% increase among Latinos who are homeless in San Francisco, according to the latest point-in-time count, a biennial survey of the homeless population released this week by the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

Cities across California are grappling with housing and homelessness crises. And although San Francisco has made progress on the situation through investments in affordable housing and homelessness services during the pandemic, the new data shows large swaths of the population fell through the cracks.

“This is something we are seeing and hearing in our programs. We don’t have a great understanding of the reasons why, but we also know this (Latino) community has been hit incredibly hard by COVID and the impacts of COVID-related job loss,” said Emily Cohen, deputy director for communications and legislative affairs at San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

Similarly, chronic homelessness, meaning when someone is homeless for more than a year or homeless for multiple periods during a short time frame, slightly dipped in San Francisco in 2022 compared with 2019. But among all of The City chronically homeless, the percentage of those who identify as Latino increased from 18% to 25% over the same period.

The Mission neighborhood, San Francisco’s hub of Latino culture, food and history, also experienced a significant increase in homelessness according to the report.

“This makes sense based on what we are hearing from a lot of our patients,” said Brenda Y. Storey, CEO of Mission Neighborhood Health Center. “The increase in Latino homelessness coincides with lost jobs. During the pandemic, hotels were not employing as many people and restaurants were closing down. House cleaners, janitorial staff, a lot of the service jobs that many people in our community work on, were lost.”

About 71% of survey respondents were living in San Francisco when they became homeless, according to the report. The most common causes of homelessness cited were job loss, eviction and inability to afford rent.

Numerous programs have been created since 2020 to prevent exacerbating homelessness during the pandemic. The Shelter-in-Place Hotel program housed hundreds of individuals who were previously homeless and provided on-site health care. Other tools included an eviction moratorium and rent relief, and setting up a Latino Task Force to specifically respond to the needs of the community.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen, whose district includes the Mission, said those resources were essential. But many were concentrated in the Tenderloin, leaving parts of The City, like the Mission, more vulnerable to harsh COVID-related outcomes, she said.

“I’ve been saying all along that the diversion of most of the city’s resources to the Tenderloin had an impact on the Mission,” Ronen said. “If we focus on one area to relieve homelessness and we don’t bring enough affordable housing online, the problem doesn’t go away, it just gets displaced to a different neighborhood. That’s what I believe happened here, along with the difficulty of the pandemic on low wage workers.”

On the whole, homelessness decreased by 3.5% in San Francisco since 2019, going from 8,035 in 2019 to 7,754 in 2022, according to the report.

The total decrease includes a 15% drop in unsheltered homelessness, meaning individuals who are sleeping outside in tents or on sidewalks rather than in a shelter or another form of temporary housing. An estimated 4,400 unsheltered individuals are estimated to be living in San Francisco currently, compared with 5,180 recorded in the 2019 survey.

There was simultaneously an 18% increase in the number of individuals living in shelters and transitional housing, according to the survey. Among Latinos, there was a 47% increase in those who are homeless but have temporary shelter.

The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is working to increase its work and presence in the Mission District, including a new access point for homeless services focused on the Latino community there, slated to open within the next year. Santa Maria y Santa Marta and Jazzie’s Place shelters in the Mission recently reopened as well.

About 50 of The City’s new 400 hotel rooms for people who are homeless are located in The Mission, and the neighborhood recently nabbed a $700 million budget allocation, which Ronen said she hopes will be used to build tiny homes for people who are homeless.

“Is that enough? No. We need more, and we need The City to realize the crisis we are facing in the Mission and dedicate more resources to this community,” Ronen said.

Many consider the report’s findings to be an undercount, and Cohen said her department estimates that closer to 20,000 people experience some form of homelessness in San Francisco.

The point-in-time count is an imperfect snapshot of The City’s homeless population counted by city staff and volunteers in a single night . This year, it took place on the evening of Feb. 23. An initial set of findings was released in May.

The count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to receive federal funding for homelessness services.

“This data is much more serious than I had anticipated,” said Ronen. “This is the beginning of the inquiry and something we will be seeking to understand in a closer way and study.”