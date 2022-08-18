ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

ABC News

2 killed, 1 hurt in Atlanta shootings; woman in custody

Two people have been killed and one was injured in shootings at two locations in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood on Monday afternoon, Atlanta police said. Police said a suspect is in custody. This comes after police said they were searching for an unknown woman in connection with the shootings. Police shared...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
