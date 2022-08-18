ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up

WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
Kansas recounted 550,000 ballots after the abortion amendment lost. Only about 60 votes changed

The Kansas secretary of state’s office said a recount of the abortion amendment vote in nine counties only changed about 60 votes. The final numbers on the recount published by the secretary of state’s office show the hand recount of 556,364 votes in nine counties increased votes in favor of the amendment by six and reduced the votes against the amendment by 57.
Missouri mental crisis calls go up during 988 hotline’s first month

During the first month of a national mental health crisis line, calls to Missouri mental health centers have gone up 30%, state officials said. Health officials put the federally backed three-digit 988 call line in place July 16. It routes all calls to suicide prevention hotline crisis centers. The system...
KCATA interim CEO brings new ideas to city for efficient transit

After the forced resignation of Robbie Makinen, Frank White III was selected on Aug. 8 as the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority's interim CEO and president. White said his focus is providing an efficient, reliable transportation for Kansas Citians across seven counties, each with different needs. He said he'll fulfill these goals by supporting transportation planners, operators and riders, which will translate into dependable services.
