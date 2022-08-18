Read full article on original website
kcur.org
Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up
WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
Kansas recounted 550,000 ballots after the abortion amendment lost. Only about 60 votes changed
The Kansas secretary of state’s office said a recount of the abortion amendment vote in nine counties only changed about 60 votes. The final numbers on the recount published by the secretary of state’s office show the hand recount of 556,364 votes in nine counties increased votes in favor of the amendment by six and reduced the votes against the amendment by 57.
One trail enthusiast is helping transform Missouri towns into mountain biking destinations
Dave Schulz keeps detailed notes of the trails he’s worked on in a small black notebook. The cover is peeling from the years of carrying it to different parks across Missouri, and he’s filled more than 100 pages with the details of the mountain biking trails he’s helped to develop.
Some legal marijuana advocates say Missouri's ballot issue doesn’t help enough with convictions
Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
5 years after his execution was halted, Marcellus Williams has gotten no resolution from Missouri
On Aug. 22, 2017, Marcellus Williams was hours away from being executed. Williams had been convicted of the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle, who was found stabbed to death in her home in University City. He’d maintained his innocence, but courts had upheld the conviction and the death sentence multiple times.
Lawsuits are mounting against Missouri religious schools accused of abusing students
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The latest, filed Aug. 12 against the now-shuttered Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, is the first to proceed in...
Missouri mental crisis calls go up during 988 hotline’s first month
During the first month of a national mental health crisis line, calls to Missouri mental health centers have gone up 30%, state officials said. Health officials put the federally backed three-digit 988 call line in place July 16. It routes all calls to suicide prevention hotline crisis centers. The system...
KCATA interim CEO brings new ideas to city for efficient transit
After the forced resignation of Robbie Makinen, Frank White III was selected on Aug. 8 as the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority's interim CEO and president. White said his focus is providing an efficient, reliable transportation for Kansas Citians across seven counties, each with different needs. He said he'll fulfill these goals by supporting transportation planners, operators and riders, which will translate into dependable services.
