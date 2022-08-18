ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

kjas.com

Tyler County burn ban rescinded

A burn ban that had been in place in Tyler County was rescinded on Monday by the County Judge. This comes as the area began to experience rainfall over the weekend, with more rain in the forecast each day through the week. Meanwhile, a burn ban remains in effect in...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a member of the commissioners court for allegedly violating the Open Meetings Act, as well as abusing their position of power. According to county records, the indictment was handed to Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette on Thursday for...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 22nd, 2022

Calls To Services (August 15 to August 22, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-two (72) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper.    . Jail Bookings: ...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont teen arrested in Houston, charged with murder in connection to deadly January 2022 shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, after a warrant was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas

What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
LONGVIEW, TX
kjas.com

Vehicle leaves road and turns over in woods north of Jasper

Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96, shortly before 4:00 on Sunday afternoon, when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews arrived and could not find anyone in the vehicle or at the scene.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Deputies may have identified a suspect in game room robberies

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say they have identified a suspect that they believe might have been involved in the recent robberies which occurred at a game room just south of Kirbyville. On Friday, deputies reportedly obtained information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that they said...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Home near Kirbyville destroyed by fire

A home near Kirbyville was destroyed in an overnight fire. Both the Kirbyville and Tri-Community Fire Departments responded shortly before midnight on Friday to the 14000 block of Farm to Market Road 252 between Kirbyville and Erin. Jasper County 911 Dispatchers said that a passing motorist noticed the house completely...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Orange Leader

TxDOT details Interstate 10 closures Saturday in Orange County

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate-10 will have some closures in Orange County on Saturday. According to TxDOT, I-10 westbound from Simmons Drive to SH 87 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and I-10 eastbound from SH 87 to the Sabine River relief Bridge will be closed from noon to 5 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site

ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

JHS Class of 1972 to hold 50th Class Reunion on Sat, Oct 15th

The Jasper High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th Class Reunion on Saturday, October 15th from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the VFW Banquet Hall on North Main Street in Jasper. Meanwhile, organizers say they are asking other classmates to assist them in reaching all of the...
JASPER, TX

