kjas.com
Tyler County burn ban rescinded
A burn ban that had been in place in Tyler County was rescinded on Monday by the County Judge. This comes as the area began to experience rainfall over the weekend, with more rain in the forecast each day through the week. Meanwhile, a burn ban remains in effect in...
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Deputies searching for missing Buna man last reported to be in Louisiana
BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
KTRE
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a member of the commissioners court for allegedly violating the Open Meetings Act, as well as abusing their position of power. According to county records, the indictment was handed to Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette on Thursday for...
KHOU
TIMELINE: Flood Watch issued for northern Houston-area counties until Tuesday night
HOUSTON — Another round of heavy rain is expected across the Houston area early this morning. The heaviest of the rain and greatest flooding potential will likely come during the morning commute and could potentially last into the early afternoon. Active weather alerts. A Flood Watch is in effect...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 22nd, 2022
Calls To Services (August 15 to August 22, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-two (72) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. . Jail Bookings: ...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont teen arrested in Houston, charged with murder in connection to deadly January 2022 shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, after a warrant was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas
What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
Silsbee man, Kirbyville woman charged after tip about robbery leads to discovery of drugs
JASPER, Texas — A Kirbyville woman and Silsbee man have been formally charged after a tip concerning a robbery led to the discovery of drugs. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an August 20, 2022 newscast.) Colton Wade McInnis, 23, has been charged with possession of controlled substance....
kjas.com
Vehicle leaves road and turns over in woods north of Jasper
Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96, shortly before 4:00 on Sunday afternoon, when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews arrived and could not find anyone in the vehicle or at the scene.
kjas.com
Duncan says mid Jasper County hit hard with burglaries and thefts
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says if you live between Kirbyville and Buna, there is a higher chance of you being the victim of a burglary or theft than any other location in the county. Duncan says burglaries and thefts have increased in that area as...
Tyler County is Texas' 10th to declare an invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – Tyler County in deep East Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border, becoming the 10th county to do so. The county did so after an ongoing discussion among southeast Texas judges and U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, the former mayor of Woodville, Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette said.
kjas.com
Deputies may have identified a suspect in game room robberies
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say they have identified a suspect that they believe might have been involved in the recent robberies which occurred at a game room just south of Kirbyville. On Friday, deputies reportedly obtained information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that they said...
Hardin County set to receive $23.8M in federal funds for flood control, drainage projects
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials hope a multi-million dollar federal grant will improve the lives of not only area community members, but also all Southeast Texans. Hardin County may soon receive $23.8 million through the Texas General Land Office Community Development Block Grant - Mitigation Program, Judge...
kjas.com
Home near Kirbyville destroyed by fire
A home near Kirbyville was destroyed in an overnight fire. Both the Kirbyville and Tri-Community Fire Departments responded shortly before midnight on Friday to the 14000 block of Farm to Market Road 252 between Kirbyville and Erin. Jasper County 911 Dispatchers said that a passing motorist noticed the house completely...
Orange Leader
TxDOT details Interstate 10 closures Saturday in Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate-10 will have some closures in Orange County on Saturday. According to TxDOT, I-10 westbound from Simmons Drive to SH 87 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and I-10 eastbound from SH 87 to the Sabine River relief Bridge will be closed from noon to 5 p.m.
Fake Facebook Post Warning Of Active Serial Killer Spreading In Lufkin, Texas
Don't believe anything you read online, and only half of what you see. That's basically the advice from the Lufkin Police Department. They recently made a post on Facebook to make it very clear that there is not a serial killer in the area. That's the same social media platform where the rumor had been spreading.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for information about truck theft
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a recent truck theft. Officials said a white Ford F450 flatbed truck was stolen around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday. A gold or silver Ford F250 drove to a local business on US Highway 190 West, and officials said […]
KFDM-TV
Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site
ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
kjas.com
JHS Class of 1972 to hold 50th Class Reunion on Sat, Oct 15th
The Jasper High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th Class Reunion on Saturday, October 15th from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the VFW Banquet Hall on North Main Street in Jasper. Meanwhile, organizers say they are asking other classmates to assist them in reaching all of the...
