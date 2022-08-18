ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

‘Uncoupled’ Star Tisha Campbell Can Laugh About Her Traumatic Breakup… Now

Tisha Campbell has a bruise on her leg. At least, she’s joking that she does. The New York premiere of the Netflix comedy series Uncoupled, in which she co-stars with Neil Patrick Harris, was a few days before, and she had taken her good friend as her date. “She kept squeezing me every time something relatable happened, like from my life,” Campbell tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed over Zoom. Such enthusiastic violence is welcome in this case, the actress laughs. It means the show was resonating, even if in painful ways—in the case of her thigh, quite literally.
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives

Vicki Gunvalson will always be THE Real Housewives of Orange County OG. She’s been there since the beginning of the beginning, running a million miles a minute through the Coto Insurance office. Vicki hasn’t had an orange in her hand for a while now, and it looks like it may stay that way. Thankfully, we got […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
Does the ‘Green Line’ Theory Explain Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup?

A viral theory on TikTok suggests Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship was always doomed to fail. Over the weekend news broke that the pair — who were first spotted out together in October 2021 — have called it quits. A source told E! News that Kardashian and Davidson ran into problems with their schedules. However, they added the two still have "a lot of love and respect for each other."
Pete Davidson in Trauma Therapy Due to Kanye West’s Harassment (REPORT)

Pete Davidson has reportedly been seeking the help of a trauma therapist in order to deal with the harassment he's been getting from Kanye West. On Monday (Aug. 8), People published a report stating that a source close to Pete Davidson says the comedic actor has been in trauma therapy since April "in large part" due to threats and harassing social media posts aimed at him by Kanye West.
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
Pregnant Woman Furious Boyfriend’s Mother Booked Him ‘Paternity’ Vacation One Week After Due Date

A woman on Reddit is furious that her boyfriend's mother booked the father-to-be a "paternity" vacation just one week after she is due to give birth. "I'm 37 weeks pregnant now and my boyfriend is taking three weeks off work to stay with me so that we can adjust to being parents to a newborn. This is my first and I'm very nervous and really need the support right now. My boyfriend's mother took it upon herself to schedule a 'paternity vacation' for my boyfriend for the last two weeks of his leave," the mom-to-be wrote via Reddit.
Carson Daly: ‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’ at Woodstock ’99

The 22nd anniversary of Woodstock '99 recently passed, but the chaotic, riot-filled fest is back on the public radar thanks to the recent Netflix documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock '99. Former MTV VJ Carson Daly is among those who've reflected on the events of Woodstock '99 via social media, summing up his experience at the festival by stating, "All I can say is I thought I was going to die."
Kimberly J. Brown Reveals The Dark Original Ending to ‘Halloweentown’

Now that spooky season has arrived, Halloweentown fans were surprised to learn a piece of trivia more than 23 years after the DCOM premiered on Disney Channel. Kimberly J. Brown, who portrayed Marnie Cromwell in the first three films, has been regularly using TikTok. She responded to a fan account @KristenCaaakes, who claimed that the first film originally had a different ending. In just three days, Brown's TikTok has received nearly a million views for the shocking alternate ending reveal.
Sober Daughter Slammed for Banning Alcohol From Parents’ 50th Wedding Anniversary

A woman who is organizing her parents' 50th wedding anniversary is refusing to serve alcohol at the soiree because she doesn't drink. "So far, 40 people have RSVPed yes. I am paying for everything, including the food/drinks. My parents have not been super involved with planning, since I offered to do all the work," the woman wrote via Reddit, according to The Mirror.
