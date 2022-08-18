Read full article on original website
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Meghan Markle Archetypes: Everything we learned from the podcast’s first episode
Meghan Markle has officially launched the first episode of her Spotify podcast.On Tuesday (23 August), the Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of her long-awaited podcast series Archetypes. In the premiere episode of the podcast, Markle was joined by her friend and recently retired tennis star, Serena Williams.In the episode, titled “The Misconception of Ambition,” Markle touched on motherhood, pregnancy, and the labels and tropes that try to hold women back. Here’s everything we’ve learned from the first episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast series Archetypes.Archie’s bedroom caught on fire during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tourPerhaps the...
Actress Elisha Cuthbert, 39, felt pushed to pose for men’s magazines in her 20s: ‘It’s not like I won an Olympic medal’
The ‘24’ and ‘Girl Next Door’ star recently guested on the ‘Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson’ podcast where she discussed feeling pressure from film studios to pose scandalously for magazines like Maxim early in her career.
X-Men: Sins of Sinister could be Mister Sinister's Age of Apocalypse moment
Is Mister Sinister about to pull off his very own Age of Apocalypse and remake reality in his image?. Marvel Comics is sending out an SOS (cue Sting's vocals)... No, not a message in a bottle, but a series of teasers for the next big X-Men crossover, titled 'Sins of Sinister.' Though Marvel hasn't spelled out the plot of the upcoming event, they've left enough breadcrumbs so far for us to make an educated guess as to what’s gonna happen.
