ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Meghan Markle Archetypes: Everything we learned from the podcast’s first episode

Meghan Markle has officially launched the first episode of her Spotify podcast.On Tuesday (23 August), the Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of her long-awaited podcast series Archetypes. In the premiere episode of the podcast, Markle was joined by her friend and recently retired tennis star, Serena Williams.In the episode, titled “The Misconception of Ambition,” Markle touched on motherhood, pregnancy, and the labels and tropes that try to hold women back. Here’s everything we’ve learned from the first episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast series Archetypes.Archie’s bedroom caught on fire during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tourPerhaps the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Ellen Degeneres
GamesRadar

X-Men: Sins of Sinister could be Mister Sinister's Age of Apocalypse moment

Is Mister Sinister about to pull off his very own Age of Apocalypse and remake reality in his image?. Marvel Comics is sending out an SOS (cue Sting's vocals)... No, not a message in a bottle, but a series of teasers for the next big X-Men crossover, titled 'Sins of Sinister.' Though Marvel hasn't spelled out the plot of the upcoming event, they've left enough breadcrumbs so far for us to make an educated guess as to what’s gonna happen.
COMICS
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy