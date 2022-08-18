Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Wet At Times Through Tomorrow; Not Much Sun
UNSETTLED WEATHER PATTERN CONTINUES: Large areas of rain are moving through Central Alabama early this morning… we also note rain falling over the southern half of Mobile and Baldwin counties around daybreak. The weather won’t change much across Alabama through tomorrow… generally cloudy conditions with periods of rain and some thunder. On the positive side, we don’t expect any flooding issues or severe storms. And, heat levels remain well below average for August in Alabama with highs around 80 today, followed by low 80s tomorrow.
alabamawx.com
Showers and Storms Moving into West Central Alabama
A large area of rain and embedded thunderstorms is pushing into and through West Central Alabama at this hour. The rain area over Northwest Alabama is weakening at this time. The rain and storms are moving into areas from Lamar and Marion Counties southward. The activity is pushing southeastward. The...
alabamawx.com
Late Saturday Afternoon Weather Check
RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and storms are most active along and south of the I-20/59 corridor, while only a few isolated showers are showing up north of that. Where it is not raining, there is a good bit of sunshine as skies are partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 90s across the area. The hot spot is Eufaula at 92 while the cool spot is Alexander City at 78. Birmingham was sitting at 86.
alabamawx.com
Flash Flood Warning — Parts of Pickens, Sumter Co. Until 9:15 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southwestern Pickens County in west central Alabama…. Northwestern Sumter County in west central Alabama…. * At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain. have fallen. Additional rainfall...
alabamawx.com
Flooding May Become a Concern in the Tuesday – Thursday Time Frame
It looks like this week will be a wet one across Central Alabama with a persistent trough and high levels of moisture producing periodic waves of rain and storms across the area. Here are forecasted rainfall amounts:. While periods of rain will occur across Central Alabama, the threat of flooding...
