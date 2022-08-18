RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and storms are most active along and south of the I-20/59 corridor, while only a few isolated showers are showing up north of that. Where it is not raining, there is a good bit of sunshine as skies are partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 90s across the area. The hot spot is Eufaula at 92 while the cool spot is Alexander City at 78. Birmingham was sitting at 86.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO