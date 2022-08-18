ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking with ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ star Tatiana Maslany

By Sam Rubin, Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Marvel’s newest series hits Disney+ today.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, who is an attorney in her 30s that also turns into a 6-foot-7 she-hulk.

Now that Maslany is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), many wonder if her character will appear in other franchises.

“Some of these things will stand alone,” she revealed. “Some of them will be woven into the MCU, so who knows?”

Another treat for fans, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as the Hulk/Bruce Banner in the series.

“He’s so much fun. He really comes at it even though he’s been working for 10 years on this character,” the actress said. “He really approaches it every day with this openness and this discovery and curiosity that’s fun to play with.”

When it comes to her character, Maslany believes many women will be able to relate to Jennifer.

“Jen says it at one point, she’s a master at controlling her anger because she deals with it every day,” Maslandy explained. “I do think there’s sort of a baseline of anger that sort of courses through all of us on a day-to-day basis.”

For comedic relief, Ginger Gonzaga plays Jennifer’s friend Nikki Ramos.

“She’s the best! She’s a very supportive person, she’s really brave and silly, and she likes to make her friends laugh,” Gonzaga explained. “Here we get to stretch into a magical world where all these other things are possible. It’s cool to be childlike and to get to play like that.”

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is streaming now on Disney+.

