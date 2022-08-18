Read full article on original website
Vehicle leaves road and turns over in woods north of Jasper
Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96, shortly before 4:00 on Sunday afternoon, when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews arrived and could not find anyone in the vehicle or at the scene.
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 22nd, 2022
Calls To Services (August 15 to August 22, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-two (72) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. . Jail Bookings: ...
Tyler County burn ban rescinded
A burn ban that had been in place in Tyler County was rescinded on Monday by the County Judge. This comes as the area began to experience rainfall over the weekend, with more rain in the forecast each day through the week. Meanwhile, a burn ban remains in effect in...
Deputies may have identified a suspect in game room robberies
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say they have identified a suspect that they believe might have been involved in the recent robberies which occurred at a game room just south of Kirbyville. On Friday, deputies reportedly obtained information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that they said...
Kirbyville Police say man who fled from a house on Friday still at-large
Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said Monday that a man who fled from officers on Friday afternoon is still at-large. Bister said Kirbyville officers and Jasper County deputies went to the man’s house on Highway 96 across from Kirbyville Elementary School to speak to the man about an investigation, but he fled on foot out of the back door.
JHS Class of 1972 to hold 50th Class Reunion on Sat, Oct 15th
The Jasper High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th Class Reunion on Saturday, October 15th from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the VFW Banquet Hall on North Main Street in Jasper. Meanwhile, organizers say they are asking other classmates to assist them in reaching all of the...
Texas Wine & Bistro’s Annual Harvest Fest wraps up another successful year
Texas Wine & Bistro in Jasper has wrapped up another successful Harvest Fest. The yearly three-day event ended on Saturday with large crowds coming out to enjoy the many offerings. The winery and eatery, located on Highway 96 South, hosted vendors selling a variety of goods, along with LIVE music...
