Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
'There's A Shark On My Arm' Pennsylvania Woman Attacked By Shark: Reports
A Pennsylvania woman visiting South Carolina was attacked by a shark on Monday, August 15, according to multimedia outlets. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was wading in waist-height water in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her 8-year-old grandson Brian when “I felt something bite me. I looked down and there was a shark on my arm,” Karen Sites told multiple media outlets via CNN Newsource.
Man allegedly breaks into house in West Virginia; makes plate of food, falls asleep inside
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A man allegedly broke into a West Virginia home Monday morning and helped himself to a plate of food before falling asleep. According to WSAZ, a police officer had returned home after an overnight shift and found a man inside his house. The man —...
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
Florida man drops half pound of meth under cruiser during traffic stop, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after footage from a traffic stop appears to show him drop half a pound of drugs under a deputy’s cruiser. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the traffic stop in a news release on Facebook. In the video, John Schneider can be seen standing with a deputy when a bag falls to the ground.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
Arkansas deputies, police officer suspended after viral video appears to show beating
MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Arkansas sheriff’s deputies and one police officer have been suspended in connection with a viral video that appears to show authorities beating a suspect outside a Crawford County convenience store, officials said. Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Aug. 22: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified...
One motorcyclist dead following accident on Saturday
One person is dead after an accident along a busy highway on Saturday evening. The accident took place just before 5:30 on the one mile marker on I-90 near the Ohio border. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened in the west-bound lane. Reports from the scene indicate that the driver was pronounced dead […]
Utah homeowners find goats on roof
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah homeowners made an interesting discovery on their roof over the weekend — they found goats hanging out. According to the Animal Care of Davis County in a Facebook post, an officer who was on call on Saturday evening responded to a home after a call about goats on a roof.
KRMG
Police: Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home
Police: Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home The girl told police she heard a “boom” coming from the couple’s locked bedroom, where they were arguing. (NCD)
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Look to Identify Suspects in Retail Theft Case
Millcreek Township Police are asking for help to identify three suspects in a retail theft investigation. Investigators did not release the name of the business involved, time or date of the incident or what was taken. Anyone who can identify any of the suspects is asked to call Det. Chris...
KRMG
Iowa man allegedly shot his wife while she was sleeping with a crossbow
Iowa man allegedly shot his wife while she was sleeping with a crossbow She was shot with a crossbow while she was sleeping on the couch inside the house. (NCD)
Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock
Williamsport, Pa. — Trooper Oliver Barbour said he could hear screaming that sounded like an assault as he responded to a domestic call near the 300 block of Tinsman Avenue in Loyalsock Township. The Montoursville State Trooper spoke with a female witness who said Anthony James II entered her home on the evening of Aug. 13. The accuser called PSP Montoursville and the 49-year-old James, who has an active Protection from Abuse order against him, left the home. ...
Pennsylvania DHS warns of new text message scam
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is issuing a warning about a new scam circulating. Officials say scammers are sending out text messages telling people that they've been approved for $1,000 worth of SNAP benefits.The texts include a link that leads to a page requesting personal information.The Department of Human Services says it will never ask for personal information via text. And if you receive one of those texts, you're asked to not reply or click any links and delete it immediately.
Georgia jury awards $1.7 billion in Ford truck crash case
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — (AP) — A Georgia jury has returned a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. involving a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, their lawyers confirmed. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
delawarevalleynews.com
7-Eleven On Street Road Robbed By Male With A Knife: Bensalem
It was at 1:23AM this morning, when the male in the above photo walked into the 7-Eleven store on Street Road, near Brookwood Drive. He pulled a box cutter on the clerk. He was handed a few dollars and scurried out of the store, towards Olga Ave. Police flooded the area with officers but the thief got away.
KRMG
Police: Texas man accused of fatally shooting security guard at bar
Police: Texas man accused of fatally shooting security guard at bar An argument over rules in the lounge led to the shooting, police said. (NCD)
Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington to be executed this week
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington is scheduled to be put to death this week. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for him about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt is the only one who can grant that. Coddington and his attorney...
