Just a few months after Pete Davidson announced his departure from Saturday Night Live, the longtime late-night sketch comedy show is losing another key player. Producer and talent chief Lindsay Shookus will depart her spot at the NBC show after 20 years. She made the announcement in an Instagram post. "After 20 seasons at Saturday Night Live (and 415 live shows – I counted!), I have decided to trade in the wild late nightlife and move on from the show," she wrote in part. "When I started in 2002, I was a baby from Buffalo, NY who didn't know anything about the business, except that I so badly wanted to be somehow part of it. I found my place at SNL and I've spent the past two decades developing the most incredible friendships and memories alongside some truly brilliant and talented people."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO