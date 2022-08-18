Read full article on original website
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
Popculture
Johnny Depp Could Be Crashing a Major Awards Shown
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards may have quite the guest. TMZ reports that Johnny Depp may be creasing the show, and it's reportedly been in the works for months. VMA production sources tell the media outlet that Depp's been in discussions with show producers to dress up as the network's famous Moonman -- recently renamed as the Moonperson -- and show face at some point during the live broadcast on Aug. 28. Depp is no stranger to the MTV family, winning 5 MTV Movie Awards over the years, including in the categories of Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012.
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Popculture
Ellen DeGeneres' HBO Max Shows Removed
Two of Ellen DeGeneres' shows were removed from HBO Max this week -- Little Ellen and Ellen's Next Great Designer. Both shows were HBO Max originals that have apparently been removed amid the streamer's merger with Discovery Inc. However in the case of DeGeneres, some fans are bound to see ulterior motives in this move.
Popculture
'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland Just Got Married
Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation staple Wells Adam are officially husband and wife. The pair became engaged three years ago, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had to push their wedding back several times. But they marched on and tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. E! News reports the wedding guest list was intimate, but her co-star Sofia Vergara was in attendance. Vergara shared a glimpse into the wedding festivities on Instagram, writing alongside a photo booth picture, "#sarahandwells wedding."
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Releases New Trailer for Disney+ Premiere
Disney+ released the first trailer for Dancing With the Stars' jump to the streaming platform, highlighting the most unforgettable moments from the show's first 30 seasons. The upcoming 31st season will be the first to stream live on Disney+, starting on Monday, Sept. 19. Disney also announced plans to release Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances on Sept. 8 to mark Disney+ Day.
Popculture
Whoopi Goldberg's Granddaughter, Amara Skye Reveals 'The View' Star Was 'All For' Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' (Exclusive)
Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter had The View moderator's full support when it came to joining ABC's new hit show Claim to Fame. After her elimination in Monday's episode, Amara Skye opened up to PopCulture.com about her time on the reality show that pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover each other's identities – including her explosive exit speech.
Popculture
New Britney Spears Music Is Dropping This Week
Britney Army is in for a treat! Six years after she released her last album, Glory, Britney Spears is set to release new music this week! The 40-year-old singer has teamed up with Elton John for a highly anticipated collaboration for a duet titled "Hold Me Closer," a reimagined version of John's 1971 classic "Tiny Dancer."
Popculture
Frederick Waite Jr. Dead at 55: Musical Youth Drummer Played on 'Pass the Dutchie'
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr., the '80s music legend behind the hit song "Pass the Dutchie," which recently featured on Stranger Things Season 4, has died. Waite passed away in Birmingham, where Musical Youth were formed in 1979, on July 20, according to a city council notice. His cause of death is not known. Waite was 55.
Popculture
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return
The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
Popculture
Netflix Movie Breaks Into Top 10 Just a Day Following Its Release
The newest Netflix original film had no trouble breaking into the Top 10 movies list just one day after it was released, knocking out another recently-released heavy-hitter in the process. Day Shift premiered on the streamer on Friday, Aug. 12 and jumped to the number one spot. However, less than a week later Look Both Ways came along to steal the lead.
Popculture
'SNL' Loses Major Player After 20-Year Run
Just a few months after Pete Davidson announced his departure from Saturday Night Live, the longtime late-night sketch comedy show is losing another key player. Producer and talent chief Lindsay Shookus will depart her spot at the NBC show after 20 years. She made the announcement in an Instagram post. "After 20 seasons at Saturday Night Live (and 415 live shows – I counted!), I have decided to trade in the wild late nightlife and move on from the show," she wrote in part. "When I started in 2002, I was a baby from Buffalo, NY who didn't know anything about the business, except that I so badly wanted to be somehow part of it. I found my place at SNL and I've spent the past two decades developing the most incredible friendships and memories alongside some truly brilliant and talented people."
Popculture
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding: Who Attended the Wedding, and Who Skipped It
As fans wait for official photos from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's big wedding ceremony. More reports about the starstudded event have been released. The second ceremony took place on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Affleck's estate in Savannah, GA. It's the same location their 2004 nuptials were scheduled to take place before they split the first time around. But as fate would have it, they exchanged "I Dos" at the location surrounded by the color white in front of a slew of celebrity guests.
Popculture
'Name Your Price' Season 2 Makes Major Change
Hit Twitch/YouTube game show Name Your Price recently premiered its second season, but fans who tuned into Season 1 earlier this year should be aware of a huge change the time around. While a "huge change" to a program typically is an unnerving thing, the G4 TV series' main alteration for Season 2 is a definite improvement. As revealed in the Season 2 trailer (and put into action in the first two episodes of Season 2) guests are now competing in person.
Popculture
Kristen Bell Reveals Candid Video of Husband Dax Shepard Working out While Driving
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are still on their road trip vacation with their daughters to celebrate the end of the summer, with Shepard behind the wheel. The Armchair Expert podcast host is doing more than just driving, though. On Friday, Bell shared a TikTok clip with Shepard exercising while driving.
Popculture
Disney+ Suddenly Removes 'Avatar' Without Warning
James Cameron's Avatar was removed from Disney+ recently, ahead of the 2009 film's theatrical re-release. The move also comes before the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally hits theaters on Dec. 16. Cameron is planning three more sequels to be released between 2024 and 2028. Back in April,...
Popculture
'Love Is Blind': Another Couple Reveals They're Getting Divorced
Love might be blind, but it hasn't been everlasting for the couples matched on Love Is Blind Season 2. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are the second couple of the season to call it quits, just days after the only other Season 2 couple to marry also broke up. Ruhl filed for divorce from Thompson last week, less than a month after they told Us Weekly they had plans to start a family.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Premieres Tonight, and Fans Are Fired Up
After months or years of waiting, fans were beside themselves with excitement for the premiere of House of the Dragon this weekend. The Game of Thrones successor show premieres at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max, though some have seen it in press screeners or leaks already. Here's a look at how the fandom is behaving in the lead-up to this momentous occasion.
