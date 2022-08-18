Maryland police outside the Washington-D.C. metropolitan area are looking for a 26-year-old mother and her infant son who have been missing for at least six days as of Sunday. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old infant son, Christian Wilson.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO