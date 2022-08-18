Read full article on original website
Maryland parents choose homeschooling, call decline of public school system 'scary'
Maryland parents said Monday they've chosen to homeschool their children over concerns surrounding the curriculum and COVID-related policies as schools lower the bar for teachers to combat the shortage. George and Michelle Sullivan joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how they made the decision to pull their children from...
Whoever allowed NYC sucker-punch suspect out of jail should 'be removed from office:' Maryland police union president
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears on Biden building wall around Delaware home: 'You can't have a fence and the rest of us don't'
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022. Young Riley Gracely of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for vacation along with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother, Janelle Gracely, and his brother, Collin, in August.
Maryland police search for missing 26-year-old mom Danielle Vines, infant son Christian missing for sixth day
Maryland police outside the Washington-D.C. metropolitan area are looking for a 26-year-old mother and her infant son who have been missing for at least six days as of Sunday. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old infant son, Christian Wilson.
