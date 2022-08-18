ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD looking for missing homeless woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for help in locating a missing person. EPD says Andi Wagner, 24, was reported missing on August 12 by her family. Police say the last time anyone heard from Wagner was on August 6 via text. Police say Wagner is described as 5’6″, and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Teen charged with stealing 11 vehicles in Owensboro

A teen is facing multiple charges out of Owensboro, Kentucky, after police say they recovered nearly a dozen stolen vehicles over the course of an investigation. The Owensboro Police Department says detectives charged the teen in connection to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts that occurred in the city over the last few months.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: No suspect found after standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) have released more information on a standoff. Officers believed a suspect who fled from a traffic stop went into a home on Margybeth Avenue near Green River Road. Police say they got a search warrant for the home, but the suspect was not inside […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile arrested for stealing 11 cars

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says the recovery of eleven stolen cars led to the arrest of a juvenile last Friday. OPD accuses the juvenile of stealing cars in Owensboro over the past several months. During the investigation, police say they also found property that was reported stolen out of multiple vehicles. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opd
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted man flees from police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
14news.com

Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Three people shot overnight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in Evansville. Officers were called to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight. Police say when they got there, they found two people who had been shot. Both were quickly taken to local hospitals. While officers were beginning that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wevv.com

Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro

A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside

On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Drunk Woman Slams Into Ex’s Car Several Times In Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A lovers quarrel in Evansville lands a woman in jail. Police say Ashley Stembridge had called her ex Saturday, drunk, saying that she had crashed her car. When he got to where she was, she rammed her car into his several times. Then the two confronted each other and she punched him in the face.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Jasper man arrested for multiple charges

A Jasper man is charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Disorderly Conduct. Jasper Police investigated a reported incident at 6:06 PM on Sunday night on Clay Street. Upon investigation it was determined that 32-year-old Jordan E. Dunn allegedly committed the crimes in the presence of a child. Dunn was booked...
JASPER, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy