14news.com
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
EPD looking for missing homeless woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for help in locating a missing person. EPD says Andi Wagner, 24, was reported missing on August 12 by her family. Police say the last time anyone heard from Wagner was on August 6 via text. Police say Wagner is described as 5’6″, and […]
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
wevv.com
Teen charged with stealing 11 vehicles in Owensboro
A teen is facing multiple charges out of Owensboro, Kentucky, after police say they recovered nearly a dozen stolen vehicles over the course of an investigation. The Owensboro Police Department says detectives charged the teen in connection to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts that occurred in the city over the last few months.
14news.com
Deputies: Witness to shoplifting cuts off suspect’s van, causes crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Deputies say a van crashed into the guardrail, and driver had minor scrapes and abrasions. They say they were told the driver was the suspect in a shoplifting that happened at a gas station...
EPD: No suspect found after standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) have released more information on a standoff. Officers believed a suspect who fled from a traffic stop went into a home on Margybeth Avenue near Green River Road. Police say they got a search warrant for the home, but the suspect was not inside […]
OPD: Juvenile arrested for stealing 11 cars
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says the recovery of eleven stolen cars led to the arrest of a juvenile last Friday. OPD accuses the juvenile of stealing cars in Owensboro over the past several months. During the investigation, police say they also found property that was reported stolen out of multiple vehicles. […]
4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
Wanted man flees from police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
14news.com
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
Daviess County Kentucky Woman Sends Warning After Terrifying Encounter
A Daviess County woman is urging others to be extra vigilant after a terrifying encounter over the weekend. Reece Mayfield shared her experience on social media to warn other women. Has this happened to you?. I've only had one scary moment involving another vehicle on the road. It was difficult...
Three people shot overnight in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in Evansville. Officers were called to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight. Police say when they got there, they found two people who had been shot. Both were quickly taken to local hospitals. While officers were beginning that […]
k105.com
Leitchfield police involved in standoff with man in Quail Run subdivision
There was a large police presence in the Quail Run subdivision beginning late Sunday afternoon as the Leitchfield Police Department was involved in a three hour standoff in the densely residential neighborhood. At approximately 5:00 Sunday afternoon, police were dispatched to a home on Nancy Drive on the report of...
wevv.com
Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro
A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
city-countyobserver.com
Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside
On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Prevent Identity Theft: Free Paper Shredding Event Offered in Daviess County, Kentucky
Do you have confidential papers that need to be shredded? Here's a chance to recycle documents you no longer need at a FREE paper shredding event. Don't become an identity theft victim. My husband and I are guilty of keeping documents longer than needed. How about you? All of those...
14news.com
Affidavit: Florida man arrested, accused of child molestation in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Florida man is in jail accused of child molestation in Vanderburgh County. Officials say the investigation first started at the end of July when deputies were called to a home on Petersburg Road for a sensitive incident report. Authorities learned that 63-year-old Matthew Tierney...
14news.com
Huntingburg man accused of trying to break into several homes
HUNTINGBURG Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is accused of trying to break into about five homes. Around 8 Sunday night, Jasper police say they responded to South Meridian Road when they got a call about a man trying to break in. They say they then got another call about...
WIBC.com
Drunk Woman Slams Into Ex’s Car Several Times In Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A lovers quarrel in Evansville lands a woman in jail. Police say Ashley Stembridge had called her ex Saturday, drunk, saying that she had crashed her car. When he got to where she was, she rammed her car into his several times. Then the two confronted each other and she punched him in the face.
vincennespbs.org
Jasper man arrested for multiple charges
A Jasper man is charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Disorderly Conduct. Jasper Police investigated a reported incident at 6:06 PM on Sunday night on Clay Street. Upon investigation it was determined that 32-year-old Jordan E. Dunn allegedly committed the crimes in the presence of a child. Dunn was booked...
