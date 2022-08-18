Read full article on original website
Related
abc45.com
Weeks-long 9/11 veteran tour kicks off in Michigan: 'We will not forget them'
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — A weeks-long, veteran-inspired honor and remembrance tour kicked off in Michigan on Sunday. Project RELO’s Task Force Tribute started its country-wide route to honor more than 7,000 veterans who died in combat after Sept. 11, 2001. “We will not forget them,” said Gov. Gretchen...
abc45.com
Lt. Gov. Robinson's 'Faith, Family, Freedom' rally speech does not shy from controversy
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was in Transylvania County Saturday afternoon, where he was the keynote speaker for a rally held at a local church. He made several controversial comments regarding the LGBTQ community. The lieutenant governor was the keynote speaker for the...
Comments / 0