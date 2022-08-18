Read full article on original website
Tennessee public schools received billions of dollars in federal aid, most unspent
Tennessee public schools received billions of dollars in federal aid, yet most of that money remains unspent. The Beacon center of Tennessee has spent months pouring over thousands of documents from open records requests and have discovered some alarming expenses in the name of COVID. The money is called ESSER...
Zoo Knoxville to move 3 elephants to Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Zoo Knoxville will be moving its 3 aging elephants Tonka, Jana, and Edie to the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee to give them companionship for the late stages of their lives. In an announcement made Monday, Zoo Knoxville intends for the elephants to have their social...
Former executive of drug prevention coalition in Tennessee sentenced for embezzling $200k
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An executive was sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $200,000 from the Community Prevention Coalition of Jackson County where he worked. Patrick Martin, 51, of Gainesboro, Tennessee, was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison for embezzling approximately $211,000 from the Community Prevention...
Parents are waiting over a year to get their children into a Nashville pre-K program
The average that pre-K teachers in Tennessee are getting paid $13 per hour to educate and take care of children. Several programs in Nashville have had to stop enrolling students and parents say they're left with nowhere to go because of the teacher shortage. Sarina Jeske, enrollment coordinator for the...
Task Force Tribute in Ohio on national tour, finding new ways to honor service members
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Project Relo visited the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Monday. It’s the second stop on the organization's 7,000 mile task force tribute journey across the United States to honor service members who have lost their lives since 9/11. Project Relo is...
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
Man accused of assaulting officer, taking police on high speed chase possibly in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Millersville Police Department (MPD) is searching for a man accused of assaulting an officer before taking police on a high speed chase and fleeing into a wooded area. Police report on Monday morning around 2 a.m., an officer stopped 29-year-old Alvin Stokes Jr. for speeding and smelled a...
