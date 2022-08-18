ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoo Knoxville to move 3 elephants to Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Zoo Knoxville will be moving its 3 aging elephants Tonka, Jana, and Edie to the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee to give them companionship for the late stages of their lives. In an announcement made Monday, Zoo Knoxville intends for the elephants to have their social...
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
