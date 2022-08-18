ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

brownsnation.com

Vegas Adjusts Browns Win Projection

Fans finally know how long they’ll wait to see Deshaun Watson play a real game for the Cleveland Browns. So now it is time to get on to other serious matters. And the oddsmakers in Las Vegas were quick to do their part by adjusting odds and parlays involving the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Takeaways From Browns’ 2nd Preseason Game

The Cleveland Browns finished their second week of preseason Football on Sunday following a 21-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the loss, there were questions answered for the Browns and their fans during the teams’ joint practice sessions and preseason game against Philadelphia. With the second preseason game...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Grading Josh Dobbs So Far In The Preseason

After a tumultuous off-season bled into the second week of the pre-season, it was nice for the Cleveland Browns to finally get onto the field without the 230 million dollar question hanging over their heads. With Deshaun Watson’s suspension finally decided, for the first time in a long time, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/22/22)

It is Monday, August 22, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns prepare for a big week. Roster cuts are happening on Tuesday from 85 to 80, and the final preseason game is on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Nick...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Players The Browns Will Rely On The Most Without Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns now have a better handle on their quarterback situation for the 2022 NFL season. They will be without Deshaun Watson until Week 13; prior to that, the plan is to proceed with Jacoby Brissett as QB1. With a lot of volatility in the offense, there will be...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

NFL Fans React To Browns Preseason Loss To Eagles

The Cleveland Browns lost their preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 21. The final score was 21-20. This was a game largely played by second and third-string players as well as rookies trying to gain a roster spot. Reactions to the Browns’ loss were varied, and the most...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
CLEVELAND, OH

