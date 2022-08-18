ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Springs, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida deputies respond to deadly shooting in Mims.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Mims early Monday evening. Deputies were called to Cypress Avenue around 6 p.m. in reference to a shooting and discovered the victim who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
MIMS, FL
WESH

5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Child dies after house fire in Cocoa, officials say

COCOA, Fla. — A child died Friday night after a house fire that broke out in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Brevard County Firefighters were called to a home on Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa where they were told a child may still be inside. Neighbors like...
COCOA, FL
villages-news.com

Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County

A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

DAYTONA BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

What's causing increase in jellyfish on Florida beaches?

A wave of jellyfish stings is ruining the final days of the summer 2022 beach season in Central Florida. Volusia County Beach Safety reports at least 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the week, bringing the total to over 700 reported stings since last Wednesday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

