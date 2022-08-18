Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Was this famous ride at Universal Studios really haunted?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Is there a ghost haunting Union Park Elementary in Orlando, Florida?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies respond to deadly shooting in Mims.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Mims early Monday evening. Deputies were called to Cypress Avenue around 6 p.m. in reference to a shooting and discovered the victim who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man dies after lawnmower flips into pond, deputies say
A man has died after a lawnmower on which he was riding flipped into a pond, authorities say. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is calling this incident in Mims an unfortunate accident.
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
fox35orlando.com
Woman missing from Ohio for over a week last seen getting off plane in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for a woman from Ohio who reportedly got off a plane in Orlando over a week ago and hasn't been seen since. Erica Epps was reported missing by her husband in Ohio on Aug. 10. Police say she boarded a plane to Orlando and got off on Aug. 11. Erica is reportedly without her medication. It's unknown why she flew to Orlando.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
Bay News 9
Child dies after house fire in Cocoa, officials say
COCOA, Fla. — A child died Friday night after a house fire that broke out in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Brevard County Firefighters were called to a home on Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa where they were told a child may still be inside. Neighbors like...
14-Year-Old Florida Boy And His Mom Charged In National Identity Theft Scam
A Florida high school student and his mother have been charged with an identity theft scheme affecting victims across the U.S. Elijah Duett, 14, a student at Deltona High School, first came under investigation in May, when he was charged with making written threats to
click orlando
Man struck, killed after exiting car on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was hit and killed on Interstate 4 early Sunday morning after he exited his vehicle following a prior crash near mile marker 118 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the incident began at 1:57 a.m. in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Four injured in boat explosion at Florida marina
Security camera footage captured the moment a boat exploded and caught fire at a Florida marina, leaving four people injured.
fox35orlando.com
Boat ignites and explodes at Daytona Beach marina; woman flown to nearby hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - In a matter of seconds, the back half of a speed boat exploded Sunday at a marina in Florida on Sunday, sending flames and debris into the air, and a woman to the hospital to be treated for burns. Surveillance video from a nearby building –...
click orlando
Community rallies behind family of mother killed in Winter Springs lightning strike. Here’s how to help
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford Airport officials are rallying behind one of their officers after his wife was killed and his 10-year-old daughter and their family dog were injured in a lightning strike in Winter Springs Thursday afternoon. Nicole Tedesco, the wife of Orlando Sanford Airport police Officer Andrew Tedesco,...
fox35orlando.com
Controversial video shows 2 men catch shark at Florida beach, then stab it in the head -- it's legal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Fishing for sharks is legal in Florida, though a new video making the rounds on the internet is sparking conversation – and outrage – about the practice. The video shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County
A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
WESH
5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
WATCH: Florida plane crashes onto busy street
The pilot of a small plane had a close call after it crashed on a road in Orlando Friday.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Man, 23, dies after being struck by Tesla while crossing road near UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was killed after being hit by a Tesla while crossing the road near the University of Central Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at University Blvd. and Technology Ave. Troopers said the man, who is from...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
fox35orlando.com
Five people rushed to hospital after serious crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Five people were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in Daytona Beach Saturday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Blvd. Fire department official say a pickup truck collided with a Jeep, causing serious damage to both vehicles. Firefighters...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Man hit by a car and killed after exiting his vehicle on the interstate
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after I-4 east was shut down for hours early Sunday morning after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the roadway. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the interstate, near the mile marker 118 exit...
fox35orlando.com
What's causing increase in jellyfish on Florida beaches?
A wave of jellyfish stings is ruining the final days of the summer 2022 beach season in Central Florida. Volusia County Beach Safety reports at least 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the week, bringing the total to over 700 reported stings since last Wednesday.
Comments / 0