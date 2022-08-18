Read full article on original website
WMBF
Missing Cherry Grove statue leaves neighbors searching for answers
CHERRY GROVE, S.C. (WMBF) - A well-known statue in Cherry Grove has suddenly vanished, leaving many residents looking for answers. The Angel of Hope statue stood at the Point in Cherry Grove inlet for years. Its disappearance is a mystery that neighbors are trying to solve. The statue has been...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach leaders say lake at sporting complex is safe despite public concerns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — City officials recently said a lake housing a popular attraction at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is safe, despite receiving concerns and questions about the condition of its water from the public. The attraction, Shark Wake Park 843, is a cable wakeboarding...
WMBF
Horry County animal shelter resumes operations after brief closure to assist police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After announcing the shelter would temporarily close on Friday, the Horry County Animal Care Center is re-open to the public on Monday. On Friday, a Horry County Police Department animal investigation on Highway 905 resulted in the seizure of a large number of animals with specific needs.
Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
WMBF
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were called to a building fire late Saturday night in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded around 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Ocean Boulevard, in the area of the Tidewater Condos, for a reported structure fire.
LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach
A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
WMBF
Missing woman suffering from medical issues found safe, Myrtle Beach PD says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman suffering with medical issues who was reported missing has been found safe. Darlene Gist, 58, was reported last seen on Wedgewood Street Monday morning. Myrtle Beach Police Department announced she was found safely around 7:15 p.m.
wpde.com
Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
WMBF
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon County elementary school principal was the victim of a shooting over the weekend, according to the Dillon County sheriff. Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were called Saturday night to the 1800 block of Southwind Road in Dillon, where they found a woman dead inside a car.
WMBF
North Myrtle transmission line poles to be replaced, road closures expected
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Santee Cooper plans to replace failing transmission equipment in a North Myrtle neighborhood. Tuesday, Aug. 23, the power company will replace the overhead transmission line pole that hangs over the Possum Trot Road and Outrigger Road intersection. Drivers can expect at least a partial...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Fire Department helps dozens of tourists exit broken Myrtle Beach Skywheel
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called to the SkyWheel on Sunday night after the popular attraction got stuck. Capt. Christian Sliker said firefighters helped Myrtle Beach SkyWheel staff with manual operations in order to get passengers off the ride. The SkyWheel is among the city’s best known attractions with...
Myrtle Beach police say missing woman found safe
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police say a missing woman has been found safe. Police posted the update to social media about 2 hours after sharing information about the missing woman.
WMBF
A ‘pawsome’ find: Rescue crews find lost puppy during wreck on I-95, return to owner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A rescue crew had an unexpected visitor while responding on Saturday to a crash along I-95 in Florence County. Windy Hill Fire Rescue was working the wreck when they found a puppy. It turns out, that a Windy Hill Fire Rescue crew had responded...
WMBF
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
WMBF
Gas average down to $3.42 in South Carolina, $3.39 in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach fell 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 197 stations in Myrtle Beach. Prices in Myrtle Beach are 47.5 cents per gallon lower than a...
The Post and Courier
Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident
GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Firefighters defeat Baltimore City Fire department in charity hockey game, raise $2,200
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Myrtle Beach Fire Department traded their firehouse for the ice rink to fundraise for a good cause. The Wilmington Ice House held a charity hockey game where MBFD faced off with Baltimore City Fire Department. Along with bragging rights from a 5-2 win, the MBFD also...
wpde.com
Florence County SWAT, police conduct special operation at Pamplico home
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Pamplico police and the Florence County SWAT conducted a special operation Monday afternoon at a home on East 5th Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said they executed a search warrant and seized cocaine, marijuana and one gun. The...
Borgata of Surfside raises money to support Neal and Pam’s employees out of work after fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach bar hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money for the employees of another popular bar damaged by fire in July. Money raised from the all-day event at Borgata of Surfside will go to the employees of Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill who temporarily lost their livelihood […]
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
