Conway, SC

WBTW News13

Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
Myrtle Beach, SC
Horry County, SC
Outsider.com

LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach

A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
wpde.com

Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
NewsBreak
WMBF

Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
The Post and Courier

Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident

GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
wpde.com

Florence County SWAT, police conduct special operation at Pamplico home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Pamplico police and the Florence County SWAT conducted a special operation Monday afternoon at a home on East 5th Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said they executed a search warrant and seized cocaine, marijuana and one gun. The...
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
