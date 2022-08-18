Read full article on original website
Mill and fill work underway on Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage Street Mill and Fill Program consists of major maintenance to selected streets to enhance structural integrity and ride quality. and prolong the street’s life. These improvements include removing badly worn road areas and overlaying the surface with 1.5 inches...
Beaty and VanderWiere selected as finalists for Battle Creek Fire Chief, community event on Wednesday
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Bill Beaty and Jeff VanderWiere are the two finalists to become Battle Creek’s next fire chief. Beaty is the Deputy Chief for the all-volunteer Divernon, Illinois Fire Protection District. His experience dates back to 1987. VanderWiere is the Deputy Fire Chief with the...
Alcohol not suspect in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that five people were injured in a three-vehicle-crash on Saturday, August 20, in Cass County. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road in Volinia Township where one driver who was traveling southbound on Decatur Road struck a westbound vehicle on Marcellus Highway after entering the intersection.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says speed appears to be a factor in a single vehicle crash that killed a man on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say the crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 block of 55th Street in...
Search ongoing for new legal representation for the city of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Both the city of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo County Commissions are pursuing new legal representation. The County has been at it for two years, finally choosing Angelina Barnes to be Board Counsel. She said that she had never worked for a County Commission before but...
Women’s Equality Day celebration Sunday, August 28, at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The League of Women Voters of Kalamazoo Area in partnership with the YWCA is set to hold a gathering on Sunday, August 28, to celebrate Women’s Equality Day. Organizers say the event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. rain or shine.
Grand Rapids manufacturer stepping up efforts to help combat monkeypox
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Grand Rapids pharmaceutical manufacturer is jumping in to help mitigate the monkey pox outbreak. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing at 140 Front Avenue Southwest in Grand Rapids, has agreed to mass produce the monkey pox vaccine with the goal of increasing domestic vaccine supply.
