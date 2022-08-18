ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
go955.com

Mill and fill work underway on Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage Street Mill and Fill Program consists of major maintenance to selected streets to enhance structural integrity and ride quality. and prolong the street’s life. These improvements include removing badly worn road areas and overlaying the surface with 1.5 inches...
PORTAGE, MI
go955.com

Alcohol not suspect in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that five people were injured in a three-vehicle-crash on Saturday, August 20, in Cass County. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road in Volinia Township where one driver who was traveling southbound on Decatur Road struck a westbound vehicle on Marcellus Highway after entering the intersection.
CASS COUNTY, MI
go955.com

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says speed appears to be a factor in a single vehicle crash that killed a man on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say the crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 block of 55th Street in...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Kalamazoo, MI
go955.com

Grand Rapids manufacturer stepping up efforts to help combat monkeypox

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Grand Rapids pharmaceutical manufacturer is jumping in to help mitigate the monkey pox outbreak. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing at 140 Front Avenue Southwest in Grand Rapids, has agreed to mass produce the monkey pox vaccine with the goal of increasing domestic vaccine supply.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy